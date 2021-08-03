Niles Township reconsiders document scanning project, rescinds special meeting vote

NILES TOWNSHIP — Monday evening, the Niles Township Board of Trustees reversed action it took last week on a document scanning project. Last Thursday, the board hosted a special meeting, during which board members approved a large-scale document scanning project, which would convert the township’s paper files to digital, with Graphic Sciences. The project, which was estimated to cost $8,253, would scan and create digital copies of an estimated 31,005 images, 5,200 drawings and 7,241 files.