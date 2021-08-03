Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

China's Tencent woes hit European and U.S. gaming stocks

By Joice Alves
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WrCi_0bGLZe1c00

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in U.S. and European-listed gaming companies fell on Tuesday after a steep selloff in China’s social media and video games group Tencent driven by fears the sector could be next in regulators’ crosshairs.

Shares in Amsterdam-listed tech investment company Prosus, which holds a 29% stake in Tencent, fell as much as 7%, while European online video gaming stocks Ubisoft, Embracer Group and Frontier Developments fell around 4%. Tencent owns 9% of Frontier.

On Wall Street, video game stocks Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take-Two Interactive Software and Zynga fell between 3% and 9%.

The slide in European and U.S. gaming stocks followed a tumble in Tencent, down more than 10% at one point in Hong Kong in a decline that wiped off almost $60 billion from its market capitalisation, after a Chinese state media outlet branded online video games “spiritual opium”.

The article by an outlet affiliated with China’s biggest state-run news agency Xinhua cited Tencent’s “Honor of Kings”, saying minors were addicted to online games. It called for more curbs on the industry.

Analysts at Citi said the news was not expected to have a major operational impact on gaming companies outside China, though the reaction showed how jittery the market was on the topic of China tech regulation.

Grace Peters, EMEA head of investment strategy at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, said: “It’s that reminder of regulatory risks in a market that’s at all-time highs where some people are looking to lock in profits. Hence we are seeing a small amount of contagion.”

Investor fears about greater state intervention in China are running high after Beijing’s recent targeting of the property, education and technology sectors.

Equita analyst Gianmarco Bonacina downgraded Prosus to “hold” from “buy”, saying he saw Tencent facing increased regulatory risks. “We believe that the risk of restrictive regulation also on gaming is now more concrete”, he said.

At one point on Tuesday, Tencent was briefly de-throned as Asia’s most-valuable company by chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

155K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Social Games#U S#European#Prosus#Tencent#Embracer Group#Frontier Developments#Activision Blizzard#Electronic Arts#Chinese#Xinhua#Citi#Emea#J P Morgan Private Bank#Equita
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
Country
China
Related
Foreign Policyamericanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden approves his 1st US arms sale to Taiwan

On Wednesday, the U.S. announced its approval for the first arms sale to Taiwan under President Joe Biden, which would include 40 new mobile artillery vehicles for the island. China responded with threats of “counter-measures” against the U.S. On Thursday, a press account for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted,...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Ethereum Overtakes PayPal, Bank Of America, Nike, And Pfizer In Market Cap As Proponents Set Their Eyes On Bitcoin

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) continues its astronomical rise as favorable fundamentals motivate buyers to pile up and drive demand for the coin, overtaking major publicly traded firms as proponents talk about it potentially overtaking top cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). What Happened: According to crypto and stock market cap tracking service Infinite...
Agriculturetheedgemarkets.com

China’s ban on Taiwan pineapples backfires as new buyers step in

(Aug 6): China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect. First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show...
EconomyUS News and World Report

Indonesian Blockbuster IPO to Set Tone for Southeast Asia Tech Sector

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The first listing of a multibillion-dollar Southeast Asian tech company in Indonesia on Friday will set the benchmark for IPO hopefuls in a region where global investors are chasing fast growing e-commerce markets. PT Bukalapak.com Tbk, a 11-year-old e-commerce company backed by Ant Group, Singapore sovereign fund...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Is Everyone Talking About Tencent Stock?

Tencent remains a popular target for government regulators in both China and the U.S. There are no signs of government pressure easing anytime soon. Tencent's (OTC:TCEHY) stock has declined about 40% over the past six months. A barrage of negative headlines may have left some investors wondering if they should abandon the stock -- or, on the flip side, buy it on the dip. Why is everyone talking about the besieged Chinese tech giant?
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

Beijing prosecutors file lawsuit against Tencent over WeChat's 'youth mode'

BEIJING (Reuters) -Beijing prosecutors filed a civil public-interest lawsuit against a Tencent subsidiary on Friday, saying the “youth mode” on the company’s popular social messaging app WeChat does not comply with laws protecting minors. The lawsuit was filed by Beijing’s Haidian District People’s Procuratorate against Shenzhen Tencent Computer Systems Co...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Video Game Stocks Hit By 'The Great Reopening' After Covid

Video game stocks have been among the worst performing industry groups lately. The group got a boost last year during the Covid-19 pandemic as people stayed home during the health crisis. But now, as vaccination rates rise and the economy begins to reopen, people aren't playing video games as much.
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Robinhood, Clorox, American Airlines and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Robinhood — Shares of the newly public stock-trading app rose 24.2% in midday trading on Tuesday. Robinhood rose above its IPO price of $38 per share, to trade above $44 per share. ARK Invest's Cathie Wood has been buying shares of HOOD since its IPO. The Menlo Park, California-based company is a "top traded stock" on Fidelity, which is generally a good proxy for individual investor interest on a given day.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla And eBay Fall As The QQQ Closes Lower

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Friday following better-than-expected jobs data. The unemployment rate for July came in at 5.4%, which was below the 5.7% estimate. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) lost 0.44% to $368.05. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) gained 0.17%...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Grill makers benefit from slow-cooked IPOs

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The IPO market might be cooling, but Weber and Traeger suggest it’s not frozen. The grill makers’ shares opened more than 20% above their initial public offering price and have climbed since. Both make a tangible product and are growing. And unlike the highly volatile Robinhood Markets, which listed last week, they’re relatively easy to value.
EconomyFortune

Tencent stock craters as investors fear Beijing will crack down on gaming next

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Tencent Holdings Ltd. dived as much as 10% Tuesday after an offshoot of China’s official news agency decried the “spiritual opium” and “electronic drugs” of games, stoking fears Beijing will next set its sights on online entertainment.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Here's Why Alibaba Rival Tencent's Stock Is Plummeting Today

Tencent Holdings Ltd's (OTC: TCEHY) Hong Kong-listed shares tumbled as much as 10.2% in early trading hours on Tuesday. What’s Moving? Alibaba Group Holdings’ (NYSE: BABA) rival Tencent HK shares were down by HKD 49 in early trading. The U.S. shares of the company had closed 0.20% higher at $61.32 on Monday.
InternetPosted by
Reuters

Tencent's WeChat resumes new user registrations in mainland China

SHANGHAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings' (0700.HK) WeChat has resumed registrations of new users in mainland China, after suspending them last month to upgrade its security technology. The resumption of new user registrations on China's dominant instant messaging platform was first spotted by social media users on Thursday morning....
StocksBusiness Insider

Soft Start Anticipated For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had spiked more than 1,220 points or 4 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,425-point plateau although it figures to move lower again on Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy