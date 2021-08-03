‘People who do not want to be vaccinated may go elsewhere’: Court backs Indiana University mandate

Students who don’t like Indiana University’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement can go somewhere else for their education.

That was the message delivered by the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in a ruling Monday that will allow the university’s requirement that all students and employees receive a COVID-19 vaccine before the start of the fall semester to stand.

The court said that colleges and universities may decide what is necessary to keep students safe.

Eight students tried to block the mandate, alleging it violates their constitutional rights.

Judge Frank Easterbrook wrote in the decision, “People who do not want to be vaccinated may go elsewhere.”

