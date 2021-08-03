Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

‘People who do not want to be vaccinated may go elsewhere’: Court backs Indiana University mandate

By Joe Kelley
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ctjo1_0bGLZWug00

Students who don’t like Indiana University’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement can go somewhere else for their education.

That was the message delivered by the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in a ruling Monday that will allow the university’s requirement that all students and employees receive a COVID-19 vaccine before the start of the fall semester to stand.

The court said that colleges and universities may decide what is necessary to keep students safe.

Eight students tried to block the mandate, alleging it violates their constitutional rights.

Judge Frank Easterbrook wrote in the decision, “People who do not want to be vaccinated may go elsewhere.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 18

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
5K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court#Indiana University#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
Related
CollegesMSNBC

Purdue University President reacts to judge's ruling to uphold nearby Indiana University's vaccine mandate

Purdue University President Mitch Daniels, who is not requiring students to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 when they return to campus in the fall, reacts to the breaking news that a federal judge has ruled to uphold nearby Indiana University's vaccine mandate. He defends his decision and tells Chris Jansing that it's "practical" and that "there would be very big enforcement problems" with a mandate.July 19, 2021.
CollegesWTVW

Appeals court sides with IU on vaccine policy

(WEHT) – The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals is allowing Indiana University’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement to stand. Indiana University is requiring all students and employees to receive a COVID-19 vaccine before the fall semester. The university is allowing certain exceptions for medical or religious reasons. A group of eight students...
CollegesPosted by
WRTV

IU students file appeal challenging COVID-19 vaccine mandate

On Tuesday, Indiana University students appealed a federal judge’s ruling which refused to put the University’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate on hold. It was also asked that the district court prevent Indiana University from enforcing its COVID-19 vaccination mandate while an appeal is pending.
Collegesdakotafreepress.com

University Covid Vaccine Requirement as Constitutional as Tuition and Homework

With coronavirus pandemic persisting due to many Americans’ bad decisions, many institutions of higher education are mandating vaccines and masks. The Chronicle of Higher Education lists 643 colleges requiring students or employees to get their coronavirus shots. None of those are in South Dakota, although as we noted Sunday, South Dakota State University nursing students must get their shots before going out into the field for clinicals. In our neighboring states, students headed to Nebraska Wesleyan, Creighton, Grinnell, Gustavus Adolphus, St. Olaf, and St. Thomas must get coronavirus vaccines.
CollegesDaily Reflector

Editorial: UNC System should mandate vaccines

After UNC-Chapel Hill made national headlines last fall for coronavirus outbreaks on campus, some fear the university might be headed in that direction once again. Despite increasingly worrisome trends in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, especially among the unvaccinated, the UNC System will not require the vaccine for students, faculty and staff at its 16 university campuses.
CollegesWANE-TV

IU students ask Supreme Court to weigh in on vaccine mandate

A group of Indiana University students has sent a request to the Supreme Court to block the university’s vaccine mandate. The students requested an emergency application for writ of injunction on Friday in regards to the university requiring all students to be vaccinated for COVID-19 before the 2021 fall semester.
Collegesindianapublicradio.org

Indiana University Vaccine Lawsuit: Students Appeal To US Supreme Court

Attorneys for the eight Indiana University students suing over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to prevent IU from enforcing the mandate during appeal of the case. Upholding a lower court ruling, a federal appeals court in Chicago ruled earlier this week that IU could require students...
Congress & CourtsHerald Times

The effort to block IU's COVID-19 vaccine requirement turns to the U.S. Supreme Court

Students seeking to block Indiana University's COVID-19 vaccine mandate have taken their appeal to the nation's highest court. A group of eight students filed a lawsuit against the university over its requirement that students and staff be vaccinated against the virus before returning to campus for the fall semester, alleging that it violates their constitutional rights. Earlier this week, an appellate court denied their request for an injunction while their appeal is pending.
CollegesPosted by
FOX2Now

University of Illinois system now requiring COVID-19 vaccines for staff; follows student mandate set last month

The University of Illinois system announced Wednesday it will require all faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated for the Fall 2021 semester. The school system posted the update on their website and said COVID-19 vaccines will be required for staff at all three universities in the system; Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield. The statement said, in part, “…the University of Illinois System is requiring that faculty and staff at all three universities (Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield) receive a complete course of COVID-19 vaccines before the beginning of the Fall 2021 semester, if they are able to do so. For employees covered by a union contract, guidance will be implemented through the applicable collective bargaining processes.”
EducationPosted by
LEX18 News

Beshear says schools without masks won't stay open

New evidence on the Delta variant pushed the CDC to make some changes when it comes to its masking recommendations. The group is now saying that all students, teachers, and staff members in K-12 schools should wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
CollegesPosted by
The Hill

Alabama AG says colleges can't fine unvaccinated students

Alabama’s attorney general says that colleges can't financially penalize students for failing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, including by charging them for testing that is made free for those who got their shots. Earlier this year, Alabama banned “vaccine passports” or proof of vaccination as a requirement to enter...
Columbia, SCcounton2.com

As COVID cases rise, Gov. McMaster says closing schools and mandating masks is not the answer, ‘personal responsibility is’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster fired off a series of tweets on Tuesday regarding the use of face masks in schools. Coronavirus cases are again rising as students across the state inch closer to a new school year. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported more than 800 new daily cases on Tuesday.
Educationbrproud.com

Parents protest mask mandate in schools

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Parents in the area are protesting the Governor’s reinstated mask mandate. They want to make the choice if their children will be wearing a mask in schools, so they voiced their opinions today at the state capitol steps. Roughly 25 people chated “Keep our children...

Comments / 18

Community Policy