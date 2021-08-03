A car struck and killed a 6-year-old boy in South LA (Florence-Graham, CA)

On Monday morning, a 6-year-old boy lost his life after being hit by a car in South Los Angeles.

The tragic incident took place sometime before noon in the area of East 87th Street and Firestone Boulevard in the Florence-Graham neighborhood. Authorities quickly responded to the crash scene and rushed the boy to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, California Highway Patrol confirmed.

The events that have led up to the accident remain unknown at this time. It did not seem to be a hit-and-run situation, CHP mentioned. Authorities will release the identity of the deceased after notifying the next of kin. No other details are immediately available.

The crash remains under active review.

