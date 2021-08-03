Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florence-graham, CA

A car struck and killed a 6-year-old boy in South LA (Florence-Graham, CA)

Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rfN9m_0bGLYu0d00
A car struck and killed a 6-year-old boy in South LA (Florence-Graham, CA)

On Monday morning, a 6-year-old boy lost his life after being hit by a car in South Los Angeles.

The tragic incident took place sometime before noon in the area of East 87th Street and Firestone Boulevard in the Florence-Graham neighborhood. Authorities quickly responded to the crash scene and rushed the boy to a hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, California Highway Patrol confirmed.

The events that have led up to the accident remain unknown at this time. It did not seem to be a hit-and-run situation, CHP mentioned. Authorities will release the identity of the deceased after notifying the next of kin. No other details are immediately available.

The crash remains under active review.

August 3, 2021

Discover more California Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading wrongful death attorneys in the California region.

Comments / 0

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area. We currently report in Arizona, California, Georgia, Louisiana, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
City
Florence-graham, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Los Angeles#Old Boy#California Highway Patrol#Accident#California Accident News#Valiant Advocates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
Salinas, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A DUI crash injured two people on W Market Street (Salinas, CA)

A DUI crash injured two people on W Market Street (Salinas, CA) On Wednesday morning, two people received injuries in a DUI crash on W Market Street. The incident involving an entrapment took place at around 3:30 p.m. On arrival, authorities found a 2012 Jeep Liberty. According to the reports, the vehicle’s front end was wrapped around a power pole with a steel protective sleeve. Police said that the Jeep broke a power pole before it hit another pole.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A two-vehicle crash killed 1 person near Pines Village (New Orleans, LA)

A two-vehicle crash killed 1 person near Pines Village (New Orleans, LA) A two-vehicle accident near Pines Village resulted in a fatality. At about 9:45 Wednesday evening, NOPD said in a statement that officers had responded to a traffic collision located at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Stemway Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Kawasaki dirt bike and a Porshe Cayenne SUV were involved in the crash.
Harrah, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

3 dead, 4 injured in a single-vehicle crash near Harrah (Harrah, WA)

On Thursday, three people lost their lives and four others suffered injuries after a single-vehicle accident near Harrah in Yakima County. Authorities were sent to the crash scene to the 3700-block of Shields Road between Progressive Road and Evans Road at about 10:00 a.m. A nearby postal carrier saw the crash in which three people were ejected from their vehicle.
East Olympia, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A three-car wreck injured a female driver in East Olympia (East Olympia, WA)

On Wednesday afternoon, a female driver was injured and hospitalized after a three-car accident in East Olympia. According to the officials, several cars were traveling north near Yelm Highway when the driver of the front car quickly flipped on their turn signal and applied the brakes to turn onto 80th Avenue. The car behind the turning vehicle failed to stop and hit the turning car from behind. That car was then rear-ended by a vehicle behind them, causing a chain-reaction.
Spokane County, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

An adult male died, 19-year-old Rayce R Kent and another injured after a crash in Spokane County (Spokane County, WA)

On Wednesday, an adult male lost his life while 19-year-old Rayce R Kent and another suffered injuries after a rollover accident in southwest Spokane County. According to the bystanders, the Lexus was traveling at a high rate of speed near S. Cheney Spokane Road. The driver, Rayce R Kent, failed to negotiate a curve and, as a result, his car rolled several times. On arrival, medics took the driver and passenger in the front of the vehicle to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

Comments / 0

Community Policy