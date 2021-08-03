Mega Motorsports Toughest Monster Truck Tour coming to West Plains August 6 & 7

The Mega Mortorsports Toughest Monster Truck Tour returns to West Plains at the Heart of the Ozarks Fairgrounds on Friday, August 6 and Saturday, August 7. The tour will see the return of Bigfoot and feature Quad Chaos, Dirt Crew, Devastator, and Twisted Addiction. There will also be offroad racing that people will be able to enter. The Mega Motorsports Toughest Monster Truck Tour is presented by Wayward Son Productions.