Registered Nurse (RN) and Certified Home Health Aide (C-HHA) - ADVANCED HOME HEALTH We are currently hiring for RNs and C-HHA for the Grass Valley area. Full time and PRN positions are available. Full Time RNs have $5,000 sign on bonus and full-time C-HHA have $1,000 sign on bonus. Flexible Hourse/Great Pay. Upload your resume at www.excelin.com/resources/careers/ (469)647-9278 Job Status: Full time Education Level: AA degree Experience Level: Some experience required How to Apply: www.exc elin.com/resources/car eers/ References required www.excelin.com.jobs.theunion.com
