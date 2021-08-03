Italian Luxury Label L.B.M. 1911 Takes Command In Dressing For Success
How will men be dressing for success in Fall/Winter 2021-2022?. This fall/winter 2021-2022 season, a fresh perspective in menswear is imminent. In general, one thing I found is a pragmatic proposal of future menswear garments ability to encourage individualism. New shopping experiences and design concepts that substantiate values of innovation, style and performance are essentially a contemporary reinterpretation generating ideas previously unimagined.www.forbes.com
