Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Starliner launch: Boeing and Nasa cancel key flight to space to test crew capsule

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w2juc_0bGLYIuN00
Joe Raedle/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Boeing has postponed a key test flight for its Starliner spacecraft.

The capsule – which is intended one day to carry astronauts around space, but would have been sent without people to the International Space Station during the launch – was scheduled to take off on Tuesday.

Instead, the launch was scrubbed hours before it was due to take place. Boeing did not immediately explain the problem.

It later said that the launch was postponed after “Boeing engineers monitoring the health and status of the vehicle detected unexpected valve position indications in the propulsion system”. The problems had been found during a check after electrical storms near the launchpad on Monday, Boeing said.

Tory Bruno, the chief executive of the United Launch Alliance that built the rocket to carry the Starliner to space, said that the team would try again on Wednesday.

“We’re disappointed with today’s outcome and the need to reschedule our Starliner launch,” said John Vollmer, vice president and program manager, Boeing’s Commercial Crew Program.

“Human spaceflight is a complex, precise and unforgiving endeavor, and Boeing and NASA teams will take the time they need to ensure the safety and integrity of the spacecraft and the achievement of our mission objectives.”

The mission was seen as a shot at redemption for the capsule, which conducted its first orbital test more than a year and a half ago, and notably failed to reach the floating lab after a run of software problems. It was just the latest in a series of troubles for the craft.

More recently, the test was scheduled to be conducted last week but was delayed after an “emergency” on the space station.

In a tweet, Boeing confirmed that it had scrubbed the test and said that it would give more details soon.

The mission had been scheduled to launch on Tuesday, before arriving at the International Space Station around 24 hours later. It would have stayed there for ten days, during which time Nasa astronauts at the station would conduct a series of tests, before the Starliner undocked again and came back down to Earth.

Comments / 1

The Independent

The Independent

205K+
Followers
97K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tory Bruno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starliner#Commercial Crew Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defensetheaviationgeekclub.com

If NASA had known ahead of time Space Shuttle Columbia was going to disintegrate on re-entry, they could have tried to rescue its crew. Here’s how.

Columbia was the first space shuttle to fly in space; its first flight took place in April 1981, and it successfully completed 27 missions before the disaster. On its 28th flight, Columbia left Earth for the last time on Jan. 16, 2003. At the time, the shuttle program was focused on building the International Space Station. However, Columbia’s final mission, known as STS-107, emphasized pure research.
Aerospace & Defensewccftech.com

Here’s How NASA Saved Billions By Choosing SpaceX’s Largest Rocket

Late last month, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) awarded astronautic launches services provider Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) a $178 million contract to launch a science mission to Jupiter's ice-covered moon Europa. This mission was originally intended to fly on The Boeing Company's Space Launch System, a rocket built exclusively for NASA's Artemis program. However, the agency had started to caution since early last year that if it chose to proceed with the SLS, cost overruns worth billions would accompany the decision.
Astronomyindustryglobalnews24.com

NASA’s Mars rover missed its first attempt on rock collection

The Mars 2020 mission launched in July 2020 took off from Florida to search for samples from the surface of Mars to find out about extraterrestrial life that could have existed billions of years ago. The plan was to derive rocks in a tube to be collected within the next...
Aerospace & DefenseBenzinga

Rocket Lab to Launch NASA Funded Commercial Moon Mission From New Zealand

The CAPSTONE mission will be Rocket Lab's first launch to the Moon. Rocket Lab, the leading launch and space systems company, today announced it will launch the CAPSTONE mission to the Moon from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand from Q4 2021. It will be Rocket Lab's first launch to the Moon. CAPSTONE (the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment) aids NASA's Artemis program, which includes landing the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon and establishing a long-term presence there.
Aerospace & DefenseNeowin

TWIRL 25: SpaceX getting closer to Starship orbital mission

Before we get onto next weeks launches, it's worth mentioning that SpaceX just took another big step with its Starship rocket yesterday. While no launches were performed as we’ve seen in the last couple of months, the company did finally stack the upper stage, called Starship, to the lower stage dubbed Super Heavy.
Aerospace & DefenseRebel Yell

his company SpaceX built the largest rocket in history

American billionaire Elon Musk’s space company, SpaceX, briefly assembled the largest rocket in history on Friday, attaching the Starship spacecraft to the Super Heavy booster at its facility in Texas. The overall height of the array is 120 meters, 20 meters higher than the Soviet H-1 super-heavy rocket, 12 meters higher than the next largest Saturn V rocket built by NASA.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CBS News

NASA studies Mars rover sample collection failure

The Perseverance Mars rover, making its first attempt to collect a rock sample from the floor of Jezero Crater, drilled into a targeted rock as planned Friday, but photos and telemetry indicate nothing was captured, possibly due to the nature of the targeted formation. Engineers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory...
Astronomymystar106.com

NASA Wants Someone to Pretend to Live on Mars

Morning on Mars, illustration. Rocky landscape on Mars, the fourth planet from the sun and the second smallest in the solar system. Mars is a rocky desert world with no surface water. The atmosphere is mostly carbon dioxide and Martian surface temperatures are well below freezing. Both water ice and frozen carbon dioxide form in the coldest regions of Mars. Particles of dust and iron oxide in the thin atmosphere give it a brown-pink-orange colour.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Elon Musk unveils world's largest test rocket

The private rocket company is gearing up for the first orbital test flight of its two-stage Starship system. On Friday, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk shared photos of Starship fully stacked on its orbital launch pad at the company’s facility in Boca Chica, Texas. The spacecraft’s two stages reach nearly 400...
AstronomySand Hills Express

Clearing the heavens of space junk

If you’re going to be a character in a space movie, like “Space Cowboys” or “Gravity,” you’ve got to watch out for space junk; everybody knows that. But what not everyone knows is that that plot twist isn’t fiction anymore. “I got a call from my chief satellite officer, he...

Comments / 1

Community Policy