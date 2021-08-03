Experienced Trail Guide/Wrangler Office/Cashier - Camp Richardson Corral -Seeking Full or Part Time experienced Trail Guides to work through October. (horse experience required) -Seeking Full Time of fice/cashier to work through October Please download our application from our "Contact Us" page at camprichardsoncorral.com POSITIONS AVAILABLE/PAY RATE Employees of "The Corral" are involved with all aspects of stable operation. Including, but not limited to: leading trail rides, riding horses of different levels of difficulty, all maintenance and cleaning duties associated with a stable, grooming, feeding and doctoring procedures, leading "pony" rides, saddling and unsaddling of horses, cleaning and inspecting tack and a full range of daily customer contact. All new Corral employees will undergo a paid thorough training period and probationary period before being hired on for the season. The starting pay is $13.00 per hours, typically a 10 hour work day, four days a week and possibly one 8 hour day in the same week. Time and a half is paid when hours extend over ten hours in one day or over 48 hours in a week. The pay period is from Monday thru Sunday. Pay day is every Thursday, after 4 PM. Camp Richardson Corral is a seasonal recreational establishment. Camp Richardson Corral operates in accordance to the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). Recreational employees' exemption in the FLSA. Please Apply In Person at the Corral, 9am-4pm, Tuesday - Saturday #4 Emerald Bay Rd. South Lake Tahoe, Ca. 96150 Experience Level: Some experience required https;//www.camprichardsoncorral.com.