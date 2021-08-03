West Virginia HIV Increase Linked to Needles Getty Images

West Virginia State News by Ross Madison

After a 14% decline in HIV infections during 2020, West Virginia's Office of Epidemiology and Preventions Services says new cases are on the rise.

Especially hard hit have been Kanawha and Cabell Counties. Today, the CDC offered its recommendations.

The CDC’s primary recommendations for addressing the ongoing HIV outbreak focused on addressing gaps in prevention and care services for people who inject drugs. CDC emphasized that given the evidence of ongoing rapid HIV transmission, response activities should be approached with urgency. Recommendations include:

Expanding and improving access to sterile syringes, testing, and treatment by:

Meeting people who inject drugs where they are by reducing barriers to participation in harm reduction programs and bringing services to them through mobile and street outreach and one-stop-shop models of harm reduction services.



Making HIV/hepatitis C testing routine with opt-out screening in healthcare and other settings where people who inject drugs may engage in care.



Co-locating services for people who inject drugs to facilitate a seamless transition to needed support, care, and treatment for HIV, hepatitis C, substance use, and mental health services.



Involving the community in efforts to address the outbreak through increased engagement and dissemination of information, particularly including facilitating community discussion with key stakeholders and engaging people who inject drugs in the design and delivery of programs and services.

Conducting additional data analysis to understand the extent of injection drug use in Kanawha County and to prioritize outreach to other West Virginia counties to improve HIV testing, prevention, and care services in communities at highest risk for HIV or hepatitis C outbreaks among people who inject drugs.

CDC also provided additional recommendations, including expanding and improving harm reduction across multiple settings and care coordination, as well as outlining specific actions that could be taken by various entities including stakeholders in health departments, clinical settings, correctional settings, social services, and public safety.



Complete findings and recommendations can be accessed here.

To view a slide deck of CDC’s Preliminary Findings and Recommendations, click here.