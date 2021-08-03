Datavant merges with Ciox, releases Datavant Switchboard
Datavant has officially merged with health information management company, Ciox Health. The newly combined company will also be called Datavant, which is home to the largest data ecosystem in the U.S. for secure data connectivity. To further its security offerings, Datavant also launched Datavant Switchboard, an expanded product suite that provides a neutral, ubiquitous infrastructure for the exchange of data across healthcare.www.dotmed.com
Comments / 0