Are The Antiques At Cracker Barrel Genuine?

The chicken tenders from Cracker Barrel are one of the most popular items on the menu, and we're not going to lie ... our mouths are watering just thinking about them. Instead of breading, the tenders are tossed in a mix of Italian dressing, honey, and lime juice, and trust us when we tell you that they're some of the best tenders that you will ever eat. The recipe is easy, requires few ingredients, and is perfect for any occasion, including a get-together with friends or a simple dinner with the family. What's not to love?