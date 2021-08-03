Bugs in Chrome's JavaScript engine can lead to powerful exploits. This project aims to stop them
A new project hopes to beef up the security of V8, a part of the Chrome browser that most users aren't aware of but that hackers increasingly see as a juicy target. JavaScript makes the web go around and Google has had to patch multiple zero-day or previously unknown flaws in Chrome's V8 JavaScript engine this year. In April, Google admitted a high severity bug in V8 tracked as CVE-2021-21224 was being exploited in the wild.www.zdnet.com
