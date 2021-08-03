Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Bugs in Chrome's JavaScript engine can lead to powerful exploits. This project aims to stop them

By Liam Tung
ZDNet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new project hopes to beef up the security of V8, a part of the Chrome browser that most users aren't aware of but that hackers increasingly see as a juicy target. JavaScript makes the web go around and Google has had to patch multiple zero-day or previously unknown flaws in Chrome's V8 JavaScript engine this year. In April, Google admitted a high severity bug in V8 tracked as CVE-2021-21224 was being exploited in the wild.

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Chrome#Software Security#Javascript Engine#V8#Javascript#Mte#Cfi#Rust#Gpz#Jit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
Related
InternetTechRepublic

How to clean up your Gmail inbox with this mass delete trick

Is your Gmail inbox filled to overflowing with emails you've already read? Want to mass delete them? Jack Wallen shows you how. I tend to collect email like some might collect Star Wars action figures. OK, that's not a perfect analogy because mostly I collect email because I think I might need it later, but never do. That generally equates to me having way too many emails sitting in my inbox, most of which I've read and don't need anymore.
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

How to clear your cache on Android

If you are wondering how to clear your cache on an Android phone, we can help you get that done in just a few easy steps. Whether you are looking to clear the browser cache or clear the app cache, we've put together some instructions to help you achieve your goal. We'll walk through why doing this can not only free up space on your Android phone but also make it run much faster.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

I couldn't stop this Android bug from eating up all of my phone's storage

When you've been using the same phone for a long time, it's just expected that you'll eventually run out of space and have to clean things up from time to time. Google has made it easy to clean your phone up for a few years now with the Files Go app, and big OS updates like Android 12 have built-in smart storage that's designed to automatically free up space when it makes sense. So imagine my surprise when I found out a hidden system app that can't be cleaned up was taking up nearly 20GB of my phone's precious storage space.
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

Google will drop devices still on Android 2.3.7 and earlier in September

Right now, the only Android versions with a market share above 10 percent are the last three major releases. Android 2.3.7 Gingerbread can easily be considered an ancient version and finding devices that still run it in 2021 can be a nearly impossible task anywhere. However, Google has decided to add a final nail into the coffin of this decade-old release of its mobile operating system.
Technologydallassun.com

Google will not let users sign in on old Android devices

Washington [US], August 2 (ANI): Using an old Android device? Then you might want to upgrade to a new one as Google will no longer allow users to sign in on Android devices that run Android 2.3.7 or lower. As per The Verge, this change will come into effect from...
InternetAndroid Headlines

You Can Now Block Accounts on Google Drive

Google Drive now lets users block other accounts from sharing files with them. This new update is designed to quell any form of harassment and/or spam appearing on Google Drive. The company originally announced the feature in May this year but is only now commencing the rollout. Google said that...
SoftwareDigital Trends

Which Google One subscription is right for you? Google’s paid plans explained

Google One gives you online cloud storage that works across Google Drive, Google Photos, and Gmail. If that sounds at all familiar, it’s because Google One was previously known as paid storage for Google Drive, which has been around since 2018. Right now, with Google Drive, you can still get 15GB of free storage for your photos and files, but if you want more than this, you’ll need to subscribe to Google One.
SoftwareZDNet

Google says it has created a time crystal in a quantum computer, and it's weirder than you can imagine

In a new research paper, Google scientists claim to have used a quantum processor for a useful scientific application: to observe a genuine time crystal. If 'time crystal' sounds pretty sci-fi that's because they are. Time crystals are no less than a new "phase of matter", as researchers put it, which has been theorized for some years now as a new state that could potentially join the ranks of solids, liquids, gases, crystals and so on. The paper remains in pre-print and still requires peer review.
SoftwareZDNet

Microsoft just published a workaround for this important Windows 10 flaw

Microsoft has released a workaround for a privilege elevation flaw that affects all versions of Windows 10 and could give attackers the ability to access data and create new accounts on systems. Microsoft this week confirmed a serious elevation of privilege flaw, tagged as CVE-2021-36934, that could allow a local...
SoftwareAndroid Headlines

Chrome On Windows Account Recovery Tool Caught Stealing Passwords

Code published to Node Package Manager (NPM) has been caught stealing passwords from legitimate account recovery tools in Chrome on Windows. That’s based on recent reports, detailing the malicious code, which was found in two packages in the NPM repository. For clarity, npm is the default package manager for the...
Softwarethurrott.com

Microsoft Issues Workaround for New Windows Vulnerability

Windows 10 versions 1809 and newer suffer from a vulnerability that can grant system privileges to hackers. Microsoft is still investigating the problem, but it has issued a workaround. “An elevation of privilege vulnerability exists because of overly permissive Access Control Lists (ACLs) on multiple system files, including the Security...
Softwarekomando.com

Microsoft Patch Tuesday: Update now to fix 9 zero-days, 117 flaws

Microsoft recently revealed details about the upcoming Windows 11 operating system. It takes a completely different look, and many Apple Mac users might find it familiar. But just because it has a new OS on the horizon doesn’t mean that security patch support for Windows 10 has stopped. In the...
SoftwareLifehacker

How to Protect Yourself From the New Windows 10 and 11 Security Bug

A new security vulnerability has been discovered in the latest versions of Windows that hackers could use to remotely install programs, steal data and passwords, and even lock users out of their PCs. Microsoft says that all versions of Windows newer than Windows 10 version 1809 are affected—including the Windows 11 beta.
Softwarelifewire.com

New Exploits Discovered in Windows and Linux

Exploits were recently discovered in the latest versions of Windows 10/11 and Linux by two separate groups of independent cybersecurity researchers. Both of the vulnerabilities can be exploited by hackers to give non-admin users full access to the respective operating system. The Windows exploit was discovered by security researcher Jonas...
Softwarethreatpost.com

Zimbra Server Bugs Could Lead to Email Plundering

Two bugs, now patched except in older versions, could be chained to allow attackers to hijack Zimbra server by simply sending a malicious email. Zimbra webmail server has two flaws that could let an attacker paw through the inbox and outbox of all the employees in all the enterprises that use the immensely popular collaboration tool, researchers say.
SoftwareHot Hardware

Did Intel Just Confirm Microsoft’s Windows 11 Launch Month?

Last week Intel launched its 30.0.100.9684 graphics driver, the first official non-beta release for Microsoft's upcoming Windows 11 operating system. Intel's early efforts beat out both NVIDIA and AMD when offering product-quality drivers for current-generation graphics hardware. However, buried within the release notes for the recent driver release was a...
Softwareeteknix.com

Microsoft AGAIN Warns of Windows 10 Print Spool Security Flaw

You may recall that earlier this month, Microsoft issued a formal warning to its Windows 10 users that a major security flaw had been discovered within their ‘Printer Spooler’ service. Although specifics were not given (as you might expect), the short version is that it could potentially be used by third parties to execute code or programs that bypassed the UAC checks. This was a confirmed flaw and, following the release of a patch a few days after, was presumed to have been fixed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy