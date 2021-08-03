Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

McDonald's PS5 Controller Giveaway Gets Canceled

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcDonald’s Australia showed off a custom design for the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller and promised that the devices would be given away during an event, but it looks like that’s not happening any longer. As it turns out, Sony never actually authorized the use of its PlayStation controller in a promotion like this, so that prize has been scrapped. Alternate prizes will be given away instead, but none of them have to do with PlayStation any longer.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Controller#Sony Playstation#Mcdonalds#Controllers#Playstation#Mcdonalds#Mcdonald#Press Start#Dualsense#Krispy Kreme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
Related
Video Gamesinputmag.com

McDonald's Australia accidentally teased this custom PlayStation 5 controller

McDonald’s contemplated creating a custom, burger-and-fries-themed PlayStation 5 controller. But the product was never meant to see the light of day, instead promoted on accident by McDonald’s in Australia. Press Start earlier reported on the (somewhat gaudy) controller, which McDonald’s Australia initially said would be produced in limited quantities and...
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Sifu Could Finally Sell Me On The PS5’s DualSense Controller

For someone who has changed their Twitter bio to say “Sifu stan account”, there’s been a considerable lack of Sifu discussion on my behalf at Cultured Vultures, so let’s change that. After being a huge fan of Sloclap’s martial arts infused, sort of Soulslike (Souls-kinda is my genre term pitch) Absolver, Sifu promises an action movie inspired epic, with plenty to enjoy for players who love martial arts in both gaming and cinema.
FIFApushsquare.com

McDonald's Stream Week Delayed And Themed PS5 Controller 'No Longer Included'

Update 31st July: McDonalds Australia has delayed its stream week due to an issue with promotional materials, as detailed in a statement issued to Press-Start: “Unfortunately, McDonald’s stream week has been postponed and won’t be going ahead this Sunday. We are unable to confirm a new date for the proposed event at this time. We will have some great prizing including Macca’s 50th Birthday Hoodies and 50 channel subscriptions for each streamer to give away. We will be in contact with the new timing as soon as we have it confirmed. Sony PlayStation has not authorised the use of its controller in promotional materials related to the proposed Stream Week event and we apologise for any inconvenience caused. McDonald’s stream week has been postponed and Sony PlayStation controllers will not be included in the giveaway.”
Food & Drinkspapermag.com

Get a Taste of 'Saweetie N Sour' Sauce at McDonald's

In recent months, Saweetie's become somewhat of a culinary influencer. From slathering her spaghetti with ranch dressing, to creating the infamous "McGangBang," she could host her own show and we'd all tune in just to see what concoction she can think up next. The first step on her journey into the foodsphere? Joining forces with McDonald's to curate a menu of the rapper's favorite items.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

How to use a PS5 DualSense controller on PC

The PlayStation 5's DualSense is one of the console's greatest strengths. Thanks to its advanced haptic motors and "adaptive" triggers, it feels like no controller I've used before—at least when playing PS5 games that take full advantage of it. While the DualSense is easy to use on PC as well, most games aren't designed to take advantage of its unique hardware.
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Get a closer look at the Steam Deck's Trackpad and Gyroscopic controls

YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences. It works thanks to Steam Input so Valve and game developers can set it up however they like. Presumably then, it means users will still get access to adjust everything as they want just like we can do so now.
Video GamesTech Dirt

Everyone Being Dumb About IP: McDonald's No Longer Offering Dope Custom PS5 Controllers In Australia

If you search for stories about McDonald's on Techdirt, you will come away with the impression that the company, like many large corporate entities, puts heavy emphasis on its intellectual property rights. Sony, the company responsible for the PlayStation consoles, exudes a similar reputation, despite some recent moves to loosen its IP grip as of late. So, just to be clear, everyone involved in this story tends to trend toward the more restrictive end of the IP spectrum.
Video Gamesthebrag.com

Those Maccas and PS5 limited edition controllers are no more

PlayStation has unfortunately cancelled those limited edition McDonald’s controllers and this is why I have trust issues. We shared with you yesterday the exciting news that Maccas and PlayStation were collaborating on controllers to celebrate the iconic fast food chain’s 50th anniversary in Australia. Maccas had also planned to work with Twitch streamers to give the controllers away to some lucky recipients this week.
Video GamesPosted by
Mashed

Is Sony Really Releasing A McDonald's-Themed PS5 Controller?

Over the years, some of our favorite fast food chains, like McDonald's and Burger King, have been great about handing out prizes and trinkets that eventually race to the bottom of toy boxes and into rummage sales. But now it seems as though McDonald's Australia has found a way to create a giveaway with some staying power, with a bit of tech and marketing support from Sony and its Playstation gaming console.
Video GamesTom's Guide

PS5 restocks could get obscenely difficult once October arrives — here's why

PS5 restocks are already extremely difficult to navigate in order to snag a console, but they could get even harder to come by this fall. Having tracked PlayStation 5 stock drops from the console’s launch last November, TechRadar's Matt Swider reports that people keen to get a PS5 will need to put the legwork in over the next two months, as come October competition will increase even further as parents seek out a PS5 ahead of the holiday season.
Video GamesWashington Post

Good vibes: The secrets behind the PS5 controller

“Astro’s Playroom,” which comes free with the PlayStation 5, is a showcase for the PlayStation brand and the new console’s features — particularly the new DualSense controller. Since the game’s release, its inventive use of the controller’s vibrations and feedback has become a running joke among some third-party developers as the impossible standard to reach.
Video GamesComicBook

New Metroid Dread Trailer Revealed by Nintendo

Prior to its release later this fall, Nintendo has today revealed a new trailer for the highly-anticipated action-adventure game Metroid Dread. This trailer in question doesn't feature any new gameplay to take a gander at, but it does offer up some more details about the story that might be at the center of this fifth mainline installment in the Metroid series.
Video GamesComicBook

GTA 6 Insider Shares Release Date Update

A prominent Grand Theft Auto insider has shared an update on the release date of GTA 6, and unfortunately, the update is a disappointing one for those hoping to play the game soon on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Rockstar Games has yet to officially announce GTA 6 or confirm it's in development, but according to various reports, rumors, and leaks, it's in active development, and it's probably been in some form of development for a few years at this point. Typically, most AAA games are developed and released within three to four years. However, GTA 6 isn't most AAA games and Rockstar Games isn't your average developer. It takes its time, and according to a new update, that's exactly what it's doing once again.
Video GamesComicBook

Ninja Reveals Hopes For Halo Infinite (Exclusive)

Long before he became synonymous with Fortnite, Twitch streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins was a mainstay in the Halo competitive scene. Starting over a decade ago, Ninja took part in the Halo 3 esports scene and continued playing professionally all the way up until Halo 5: Guardians. As such, with a new Halo title planned to release later this year, it stands to reason that Ninja surely has a lot of thoughts about where the series could be heading next.
Video GamesComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Is Getting 2 Exclusive Perks in Season 5

Call of Duty: Warzone has historically pulled its content from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, but Raven Software is deviating from that trend a bit in Season Five. In the next Call of Duty season, Warzone will be getting two perks that will be exclusive to the game for the first time. Those two perks are “Combat Scout” and “Tempered,” and ahead of the new season’s start, we’ve gotten an idea of how they’ll work.
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Saweetie Gets Her Own McDonald’s Signature Order

Saweetie is doing quite alright. Today (July 29), McDonald’s announced that the platinum rapper is bringing her own signature order to stores, and fans, nationwide. Beginning on August 9 you’ll be able to order The Saweetie Meal that consists of Big Mac®, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets®, medium World Famous Fries®, a medium Sprite®, Tangy BBQ Sauce and “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce. It’s the same Sweet ‘N Sour sauce you’re used to, but renamed since it is her own meal.
Celebrities1051thebounce.com

Saweetie Gets McDonald’s Deal And Twitter Goes Crazy

The Bay Area rapper Saweetie just got a sweet new deal with America’s largest fast-food chain. Saweetie, 28, will be partnering up with McDonald’s and developing her own meal. Starting Aug. 9, guests can order “The Saweetie Meal,” featuring a Big Mac, a 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, a medium fry, a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy