McDonald's PS5 Controller Giveaway Gets Canceled
McDonald’s Australia showed off a custom design for the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller and promised that the devices would be given away during an event, but it looks like that’s not happening any longer. As it turns out, Sony never actually authorized the use of its PlayStation controller in a promotion like this, so that prize has been scrapped. Alternate prizes will be given away instead, but none of them have to do with PlayStation any longer.comicbook.com
