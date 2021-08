With the 29th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the New Jersey Devils select Chase Stillman from the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Brother of Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Riley Stillman and son of long-time NHLer Cory Stillman, Chase Stillman is a powerful, 6-foot-1, 183-pound winger who adds to New Jersey’s young core. He plays with a lot of energy and he knows how to get into those scoring areas. He gives it his all on both sides of the ice as well, playing a well-rounded, physical game and being a guy who can help build a culture of winning in New Jersey.