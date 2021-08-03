STEELERS ANNOUNCE RADIO COVERAGE CREWS FOR UPCOMING SEASON

When it comes to finding the bar for what a successful season would look like for the Pittsburgh Steelers, it really depends on who you ask. If you ask the team and the organization, they’d tell you they’re on the up. They’d focus on the fact they were 11-0 to start the 2020 season and finished the regular season with another AFC North title and another playoff appearance at 12-4. They weren’t able to maintain that strong start into the postseason and lost in the wild-card round, but they did have a double-digit win season yet again and their defense was top three in the league. With their quarterback Ben Roethlisberger coming back, they would tell you that their goal is another playoff appearance, another division title, and hopefully a Super Bowl run.