Simone Biles takes bronze on balance beam in return at Tokyo Games

Bronze medalist Simone Biles of the USA at an award ceremony for the women's artistic gymnastics balance beam during the 2020 Summer Olympic Games. TASS

Simone Biles won the bronze medal on the balance beam after she competed in the final day of events in artistic gymnastics, ESPN reported early Tuesday morning.

The 24-year-old gymnast was met with a standing ovation as she prepped for her routine, her first appearance since backing out events due to mental health reasons. She missed the all-around event as well as the finals on vault, uneven bars and floor.

"It wasn't easy pulling out of all those competitions," Biles said, via ESPN. "People just thought it was easy, but I physically and mentally was not in the right headspace, and I didn't want to jeopardize my health and my safety because, at the end of the day, it's not worth it."

Biles considered herself "day-to-day" with regard to whether she was in the right mindset to compete in any more events since withdrawing and it wasn't known until late Monday whether or not she was going to compete at all.

Despite her own competition status, Biles continued to be one of Team USA's loudest supporters during the other events, cheering on her teammates throughout the competition.

"It's seriously cool to see her love and support and her cheering us on," said teammate MyKayla Skinner, who won silver on vault in place of Biles. "And after everything she's gone through, it's really cool to see how strong she's being."

There is already speculation as to whether this is Biles' last Olympics or if she will make an appearance at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, France. As of now, however, the Ohio native isn't looking that far ahead.

"Paris is definitely not in my mind frame because I think there are so many things that I have to work on for myself first," she said.

The 2020 Games conclude on Sunday, Aug. 8.