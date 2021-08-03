Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Simone Biles takes bronze on balance beam in return at Tokyo Games

By Chelena Goldman
Posted by 
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nviw1_0bGLUyOh00
Bronze medalist Simone Biles of the USA at an award ceremony for the women's artistic gymnastics balance beam during the 2020 Summer Olympic Games. TASS

Simone Biles won the bronze medal on the balance beam after she competed in the final day of events in artistic gymnastics, ESPN reported early Tuesday morning.

The 24-year-old gymnast was met with a standing ovation as she prepped for her routine, her first appearance since backing out events due to mental health reasons. She missed the all-around event as well as the finals on vault, uneven bars and floor.

"It wasn't easy pulling out of all those competitions," Biles said, via ESPN. "People just thought it was easy, but I physically and mentally was not in the right headspace, and I didn't want to jeopardize my health and my safety because, at the end of the day, it's not worth it."

Biles considered herself "day-to-day" with regard to whether she was in the right mindset to compete in any more events since withdrawing and it wasn't known until late Monday whether or not she was going to compete at all.

Despite her own competition status, Biles continued to be one of Team USA's loudest supporters during the other events, cheering on her teammates throughout the competition.

"It's seriously cool to see her love and support and her cheering us on," said teammate MyKayla Skinner, who won silver on vault in place of Biles. "And after everything she's gone through, it's really cool to see how strong she's being."

There is already speculation as to whether this is Biles' last Olympics or if she will make an appearance at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, France. As of now, however, the Ohio native isn't looking that far ahead.

"Paris is definitely not in my mind frame because I think there are so many things that I have to work on for myself first," she said.

The 2020 Games conclude on Sunday, Aug. 8.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Mykayla Skinner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Balance Beam#Beaming#Bronze#Espn#Tokyoolympics#Team Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Here is what Michael Phelps said about Simone Biles

Few people can relate to the kind of pressure and attention Simone Biles is receiving this year. One of those people is Michael Phelps. Phelps swam in his first Olympics in 2000 at the age of 15. By 2008, he became the star of the Summer Games in Beijing, winning eight gold medals. The Olympics were built around him in 2012 and 2016 as he was the biggest star of those Olympiads.
Columbus, OHPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Simone Biles’ Biological Mother Gives Rare Statement After Daughter Steps Down From Tokyo Olympics

Gymnast Simone Biles’ biological mother, Shanon Biles, gave a rare statement after her daughter exited the Tokyo Olympics early amid mental health concerns. “She’s going to be OK,” Shanon told DailyMail on Tuesday, July 27, at her home in Columbus, Ohio. Simone, 24, was adopted by her maternal grandparents at a young age after she and her three siblings were placed in foster care as their mom struggled with drug addiction.
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
SportsSlate

Isn’t NBC Forgetting Something About Simone Biles’ Exit?

On Tuesday night, NBC began its primetime Olympics broadcast with a not-so-breaking news update. “The focus here is what happened in gymnastics,” said NBC host Mike Tirico. “Simone Biles, the reigning Olympic gold medalist, who came back for these games at age 24, bowing out of the team event just after it started. As of now we don’t know any more on her status for the rest of the Olympic individual competition.”
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Message For Simone Biles After Olympics Return

On Tuesday night, Simone Biles made her return to the Summer Olympics after withdrawing from most of her events. In her return to the competition floor, Biles competed in the balance beam and took home the bronze medal. While it wasn’t what she was hoping for when she first got to Tokyo, earning any medal after fighting through “the twisties” is an achievement.
CelebritiesThe Big Lead

Hoda Kotb Was Very Upset By Simone Biles' Olympic Exit

Simone Biles pulled out of the gymnastics team competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. A coach said that it was a mental issue while USA Gymnastics released a brief statement on Twitter calling it a medical issue. Hoda Kotb, who was there covering the event for TODAY, was clearly upset to see Biles struggling. She got emotional talking about the breaking situation.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Simone Biles Was Adopted by Her Biological Grandparents When She Was a Child

Now that the competition is largely over for gymnasts at the Tokyo Olympics, many are looking at the legacy Simone Biles is leaving behind. After proving herself to be the greatest gymnast in the history of the sport, Simone stepped away from much of the competition in Tokyo before returning to win the bronze medal on the balance beam, the last event of the competition. Simone's strength throughout this has been extraordinary, and many are wondering who raised her.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

'Today' Show Fans Can’t Handle Hoda Kotb’s Reaction to Simone Biles’s Bronze Medal Win

Being the amazing Team U.S.A. cheerleader that she is, Today show coanchor Hoda Kotb couldn't help but cheer on Simone Biles during the balance beam final on Tuesday. The 56-year-old NBC cohost watched from the stands as the 24-year-old Olympian celebrated her strong dismount following a difficult week at the Olympics. Last week, Simone announced that she was withdrawing from the all-around women’s gymnastics team final and, subsequently, four all-around individual events. But before the Summer Games were over, she returned to the beam and earned a bronze medal for Team USA.
TennisPosted by
POPSUGAR

Watch Simone Biles's Sky-High Double-Double Dismount From Your Backyard Using Google AR

Google has found a way to bring athletes Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka, and Megan Rapinoe to our homes via AR (augmented reality). This technology is exclusively on the Google app on iPhone and Android devices, so you'll always be able to see these star athletes as long as you have your phone with you. Biles's triple-double, Osaka's rally, and Rapinoe's free kick are just a few of the moves you can witness in your own space. I tried Google AR for myself, and Naomi served a tennis ball at 125 mph over my head — in my kitchen! Here are step-by-step instructions on how to bring Biles, Osaka, and Rapinoe into your room.
SportsNBC Washington

Watch Simone Biles' Vault Before She Left Team Event

Simone Biles is no longer competing for Team USA after a "very uncharacteristic” performance on the vault Tuesday morning at the Tokyo Olympics. Biles was pulled from the competition following the team’s first event in the women’s Olympic team final after failing to stick her landing. The 24-year-old star posted...
GymnasticsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Even in Slow Motion, Simone Biles's Triple-Double Seems to Defy the Laws of Physics

Simone Biles could post a video of herself opening the mail, and I would be captivated. This legendary gymnast has seven national championships, five Olympic medals, and several signature moves that bear her name — and she's poised to make history yet again at the Tokyo Olympics. But if at times you find Biles's power and speed to be a bit dizzying, you'll want to feast your eyes on this slow-motion video from NBC Olympics (and then promptly pick your jaw up off the floor).

Comments / 0

Community Policy