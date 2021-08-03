Brown Secures Provisions to Create Jobs Repairing and Rebuilding Ohio Bridges, With American Steel & Materials With Strongest-Ever Buy America Rules

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) fought to protect Ohio workers by filing a bipartisan amendment with Senators Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Bob Casey (D-PA) to strengthen trade protections for U.S. steel workers in the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which the Senate is considering this week. Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest producer of flat-rolled steel in North America and North America’s only producer of grain-oriented electrical steel (GOES), which is used in U.S. electrical grid transformers. But right now, Russia and China are circumventing U.S. trade laws by shifting their typical steel production to GOES and moving these products through Canada and Mexico, in order to get around U.S. steel tariffs.