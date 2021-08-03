Cancel
Brown Secures Provisions to Create Jobs Repairing and Rebuilding Ohio Bridges, With American Steel & Materials With Strongest-Ever Buy America Rules

By Roxie Bell
themountvernongrapevine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) today announced that the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure bill will include his Bridge Investment Act and his Build America Buy America Act, two bills he has led for years to create and support jobs in Ohio communities, and make local economies more competitive. The Bridge Investment Act would provide significant funding to repair and replace nationally and regionally significant bridges, like the Brent Spence Bridge. Brown’s Build America Buy America Act would apply strong Buy America rules to all taxpayer-funded infrastructure and public works projects – to ensure American taxpayer dollars support American jobs. Brown worked with his colleagues to ensure his two bills were included in the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

