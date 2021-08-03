Cancel
Orlando, FL

Orlando Area Awaits a Second Wing It On! Location After Latest Signed Deal

By Wing It On!
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePassionate Operator Group Signs On to Open Chicken Brand’s Next Orlando Location. August 03, 2021 // Franchising.com // APOPKA, Fla. - Wing It On!, the New England based and fan-favorite wing joint known for its fresh, never-frozen, all-natural wings ’n wiches, has announced a new signed agreement with Anthony and Rebecca Cray and Betty Wilkins to bring another location to the Orlando area, specifically in Apopka.

