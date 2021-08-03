How to Stream Netflix From Phone to TV

Amazon’s free streaming service IMDb TV presently has its own dedicated application for the iPhone, iPad, and Android after launching on other major platforms recently. IMDb TV is a dedicated hub for free, ad-supported movies and series just as its own committed firsts created by Amazon Studios. Already, you could discover IMDb TV’s substance record in the essential IMDb application, however an independent web based application for the assistance was not accessible for iOS and Android. A representative disclosed to The Verge the substance is as yet accessible to stream through IMDb, however the new IMDb TV application was “designed for the streaming experience.”
