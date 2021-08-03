Autopsy Set For 8-Year-Old Saginaw Girl Who Drowned In Lake Huron

(CBS DETROIT) – An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, Aug. 2, for an 8-year-old girl from Saginaw who drowned in Lake Huron on Saturday, July 31.

The Michigan Department of natural resources reported that the 8-year-old girl was with a group of about 30 people at Tawas Point State Park when around 5 p.m., witnesses saw the girl and her 7-year-old sister start struggling in the water as they were swimming.

Witnesses from shore went into the water to try to help the two girls, who were 7-year-old and 8-year-old sisters from Saginaw,” the Michigan DNR said in a news release. Their names are not being released because they are juveniles. A woman grabbed the 7-year-old girl and was assisted by another woman in getting her safely to shore. The 8-year-old girl did not resurface.”

At the location where they were swimming, the water drops about 20 feet before shallowing to 2-3 feet, and the two girls were in the deeper area.

The Iosco Fire and Rescue dive team arrived and found the girl’s body near the lake’s bottom at a depth of about 20 feet.

The Michigan DNR also reported that after being taken to Tawas St. Joseph Memorial Hospital in Tawas City, she was pronounced dead, and the county medical examiner requested the autopsy.

For more information and tips on safety when visiting the Great Lakes visit, here.

