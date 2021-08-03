Faculty leaders at 3 universities call for repeal of state’s mask law

FAYETTEVILLE — Faculty leaders from three universities along with student government leaders from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville are asking for the state’s anti-masking law to be repealed “to prioritize the health and safety of all college campuses in the state” amid rising cases of covid-19. A joint resolution from faculty leadership groups at UA, Arkansas Tech University and Southern Arkansas University asks Gov. Asa Hutchison and state legislators to repeal Act 1002, a state law that took effect last month prohibiting state-supported universities, public schools, state agencies as well as any state or local official from requiring face coverings.