Sleepers: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

PGA Tour
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarlos Ortiz is 35th in the FedExCup standings. (Chris Trotman/Getty Images) Carlos Ortiz (+10000) … For some, the long trip from Japan will be only that – long – but it might be exactly what he needs after likely experiencing mixed emotions after plummeting from T3 to T42 in the final round of the Olympics. His closing 78 was three higher than anyone else in the field on Sunday. However, nothing can replace the fulfillment of representing his native Mexico at the Games. Returning to life as a touring professional at 35th in the FedExCup, he’s poised for his deepest run in the Playoffs. Possesses a balanced attack that has generated a trio of top 10s this season, including his breakthrough title in Houston last fall. It also doesn’t hurt that he can look at his record in stroke-play WGCs and find a pair of top 20s, one at Chapultepec in 2019, the other at Concession five months ago.

www.pgatour.com

