Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Apple Releases Official Trailer for Season Two of 'Truth be Told' [Video]

By iClarified
iclarified.com
 3 days ago

Apple has released an official trailer for season two of 'Truth be Told'. Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) has a new case she would like you to reconsider when her childhood friend and media mogul Micah Keith (Kate Hudson) finds herself embroiled in tragedy and scandal. Poppy seeks to help Micah, pursuing justice on her very public and popular podcast, but at what personal and professional cost to Micah and her media empire?

www.iclarified.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Octavia Spencer
Person
Kate Hudson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Octavia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
Related
TV & Videosiclarified.com

Apple Posts First Look Featurette for 'Mr. Corman' [Video]

Apple has posted a first look featurette for 'Mr. Corman' ahead of its premiere tomorrow on Apple TV+. With better luck, better choices, better posture...Josh Corman could’ve been a rock star. Now he teaches fifth grade, and though he loves his students, he still struggles to find happiness and meaning in a world that sometimes feels short on both.
TV & Videosgamingideology.com

Netflix New Shows: Netflix Releases Trailer for Rom-Com Reboot “He’s All That” – Netflix News

We have previously reported that Netflix acquired the global rights to the modern reboot of classic teen rom-com “She’s All That” from Miramax and now we have a release date and trailer. “He’s All That” arrives on August 27th and stars TikTok sensation Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan (“Cobra Kai”) alongside Madison Pettis, Peyton Meyer, Isabella Crovetti, Annie Jacob, Myra Molloy, Rachael Leigh Cook, Matthew Lillard.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

What is Truth Be Told Season 2 about?

Truth Be Told Season 2 is heading to Apple TV+ this month. What exactly will this season cover, and who will Kate Hudson play?. We’re heading back into the world of true-crime podcasts very soon. No, we’re not listening to the podcasts, but Truth Be Told focuses on a true-crime podcaster who finds herself pulled into cases.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

‘The Last Rite’ Teaser Trailer Catches an Exorcism on Tape [Video]

An official selection of FrightFest, we now have the first teaser trailer for The Last Rite, a new exorcism horror film that’s said to be rooted in writer-director Leroy Kincaide‘s love of The Amityville Horror, Poltergeist, and The Exorcism of Emily Rose. In the film…. “A medical student suffering from...
Electronicsiclarified.com

Apple Releases watchOS 7.6.1 for Apple Watch [Download]

Apple has released watchOS 7.6.1 for the Apple Watch. This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:. You can find instructions on how to update the software on your Apple Watch here.
Computersiclarified.com

Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.5.1 [Download]

Apple has released macOS Big Sur 11.5.1. macOS Big sur 11.5.1 provides important security updates and is recommended for all users. For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit:. You can install the update from the Software Update pane in System Preferences. Please download the iClarified...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Best TV Shows To Binge Watch On Netflix [August 2021]

As Covid variants, forest fires, and political scandals continue to ravage the globe, there’s at least one reason to be thankful for August’s arrival. A new month means a fresh lineup of Netflix binges to distract us from life’s uncertainties. Whether you’re in the mood for a throwback, the next season of your summer fave, or something completely new, the popular streaming service has you covered.
TV SeriesNME

Watch the first trailer for ‘Cobra Kai’ season 4

A new look at the upcoming season of Netflix‘s Cobra Kai has been released. The show recently received an Emmy nomination for its previous season, and returns to the streaming platform in December, it has now been revealed. An official synopsis for the latest instalment of the show reads: “Season...
Behind Viral VideosHOT 97

Famous TikTok Star Dies In Tragic ‘Freak Accident’

TikTok star, Timbo The Redneck, has tragically passed away. Timbo whose real name is Timothy Hall, lost his life during an accident om Wednesday (August 4). According to reports, Hall was in his pick-up truck doing donuts when he was thrown from the vehicle. His friend Tony, shared the news via YouTube. He says, “he passed away. He was doing donuts with his girlfriend and the truck just flipped over and he flew out the driver’s side window and the truck landed on top of him.”
MoviesComicBook

Disney Quietly Removed a Fan-Favorite Jack Black Movie From Disney Plus

When it comes to streaming services, it's not uncommon for various platforms to make changes to their offerings by adding and removing content not only to keep things fresh but also for contractual reasons. Now, Disney+ has removed a fan-favorite Jack Black film from the platform, 2010's Gulliver's Travels. As of August 1st, the film is no longer available to stream on Disney+ in the United States.
Moviesthesource.com

[WATCH] Check Out Official Trailer For Rick James Documentary ‘Bitchin”

In September, the Showtime Network is slated to release Bitchin’: the Sound and Fury of Rick James, which is a candid documentary about R&B legend Rick James. The two-minute trailer delves into the valleys and peaks of James’ illustrious career as well as the lows, such as his three-year prison stint for sexual assault. The doc also includes commentary from notables such as Ice Cube and the late Bootsy Collins.
MoviesWHAS 11

First 'He's All That' Trailer Starring Addison Rae Is Here

The first trailer for the long-awaited reboot comedy He's All That is here, starring TikTok superstar Addison Rae. Rae stars in the gender-swapped remake of the beloved 1999 teen comedy She's All That, playing a popular social media influencer who makes over a nerdy classmate (played by Cobra Kai's Tanner Buchanan) after being dumped by her boyfriend.
TV & Videosrnbcincy.com

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Congratulates Rickey Smiley & Da Brat On Their Good News! [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. There’s a lot of good news and things to share on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show! Rickey Smiley just announced that he has been nominated for the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) 2021 Marconi Radio Awards in the category of Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year! The winners of the Marconi Radio Awards will be announced at the NAB and RAB Radio Show in Las Vegas on October 13th.
MusicAceShowbiz

Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream

Fans can't help noticing the 'Follow God' spitter's junk as he only wears a tank top, briefs and a face mask while taking a nap ahead of his listening party. AceShowbiz - Kanye West fans got more than what they bargained for when tuning into his "Countdown to Donda" livestream. Taking fans behind the scenes as he prepared for his second album listening party in Atlanta, the Georgia native accidentally showed his bulge in the raw footage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy