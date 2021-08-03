Apple Releases Official Trailer for Season Two of 'Truth be Told' [Video]
Apple has released an official trailer for season two of 'Truth be Told'. Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) has a new case she would like you to reconsider when her childhood friend and media mogul Micah Keith (Kate Hudson) finds herself embroiled in tragedy and scandal. Poppy seeks to help Micah, pursuing justice on her very public and popular podcast, but at what personal and professional cost to Micah and her media empire?www.iclarified.com
