The company itself has made progress on growing its capacity and market. Investors will learn more next week when Nio provides its second-quarter financial update. The returns in the stock of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) crossed into the red for the year in July. But much of the decline had less to do with company-specific information and more to do with more general risks related to owning shares in Chinese companies. For the calendar month, U.S.-listed shares in Nio were down 16%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.