Simone Addressed Whether She Plans To Compete At The 2024 Olympics

Simone Biles is def the G.O.A.T., and she’s also continuously proven that she’s inspiring AF. Since rising to international fame at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the 24-year-old legend has done everything — from speaking out about the trauma she faced at USA Gymnastics to killing it at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics (even after some setbacks). Along the way, she became the most decorated American gymnast ever. You love to see it, but you’re probably wondering, will Simone Biles compete at the 2024 Olympics?