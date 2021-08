BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Record Exchange in downtown Boise announced Wednesday that they will again be requiring customers wear masks in the store; vaccinated or not. "All Record Exchange staff members are required to wear masks inside the store as well," the company said. "This change is in response to the CDC’s new indoor mask guidelines for counties with “high” and “substantial” transmission, spurred by the recent spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and the low vaccination rates across the country."