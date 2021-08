Breaking Benjamin guitarist/vocalist Keith Wallen dropped a music video for his solo track “Fractured” late last week. He had the following to say of that song:. “‘Fractured‘ is about pouring your adoration into someone you love or someone you look up to, but all they do is leave you feeling disappointed. You wish they could be different, but there’s no changing or fixing the way a person is, they have to want to change for themselves. Until they do, your wounds will remain open.”