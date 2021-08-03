Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Expert Picks: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

PGA Tour
 3 days ago

How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.

www.pgatour.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wgc#Fedex#St Jude#Wgc#Pgatour Com#Shotlink Data#Fantasy Golf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Fan Stealing Rory McIlroy’s Club

Early Friday morning, fans at the Scottish Open were treated to a very unfamiliar scene on the tee of the 10th hole at The Renaissance Club. A spectator walked up to Rory McIlroy’s bag, took a club and decided to try a few practice swings. The fan was eventually handled by security and ejected from the tournament.
NFLPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Rory McIlroy: "I realized I never felt so sorry"

Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele electrocuted on the way to Tokyo 2020. The American with gold around his neck, the Northern Irishman at the foot of the podium: both try to explain the meaning of the Games to those who have deliberately deserted them. Rory McIlroy, statements. “I have never...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Major Development For Tiger Woods

The golf world is excited by the latest developments in Tiger Woods‘ rehabilitation process. Woods, a 15-time major champion winner, was seriously injured in a car accident in late February. He suffered multiple serious leg injuries and underwent emergency surgeries. The legendary golfer has since been rehabbing his way back.
GolfGolf.com

Team USA gold medal sweep? What you missed overnight at the Olympics

An American sweep of the golfing gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics now feels imminent. Nelly Korda will take a three-shot lead into the final round in Japan, and will look to set scoring records in the process. Korda’s competition has played out somewhat similar to Xander Schauffele’s, oddly enough,...
Memphis, TNWREG

DeChambeau joins field for this year’s WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational which tees off on Thursday

MEMPHIS — A huge get for the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational as PGA bad boy Bryson DeChambeau will tee is up out at TPC Southwind next week. DeChambeau, ranked number-six in the world, will be playing in Memphis for a third straight year next week as he and Tony Finau committed to the tournament before Friday’s 4pm deadline and gives this year’s WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational 48 of the top 50 players in the world rankings.
Combat SportsHuffingtonPost

U.S. Wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt Was Seconds From Olympic Final. Then This Happened.

First-time Olympian Sarah Hildebrandt was moments from advancing to the gold-medal match in women’s 50-kilogram freestyle wrestling on Friday. Leading China’s Sun Yanan by 2 points with about 12 seconds left, USA’s Hildebrandt stepped out of bounds, giving a point to her opponent. The clock continued to tick away, with Hildebrandt clinging to a 7-6 lead.
SFGate

Scottish Open added to PGA Tour schedule, two WGCs out

Gone are two World Golf Championships from the PGA Tour schedule. New to the schedule is the first PGA Tour-sanctioned tournament in Scotland that doesn't involve a claret jug. Even the biggest prize is changing: The FedEx Cup champion will get $18 million. The PGA Tour released next season's schedule...
GolfPGA Tour

Fantasy Insider: World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Hear ye! Hear ye! The 2021-22 PGA TOUR schedule was released on Tuesday morning. There’s more than the usual to unpack, so I encourage you to read through it here. I’ll be digesting all of it in the coming weeks for a proper and thorough review and analysis for my full-membership fantasy ranking in about a month, but there are two takeaways worth extended time right now.
Memphis, TNPosted by
CBS Detroit

TPC Southwind Profile: A Stiff Challenge At WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

(CBS Miami) — TPC Southwind’s been a regular stop on the PGA Tour since 1989. Located in Memphis, Tennessee, the private golf club hosted the FedEx St. Jude Classic through 2018. The title sponsor, whose corporate offices are nearby, then took over what was then the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, moved the event to to TPC Southwind and rechristened it the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational a year later.
Golfnumberfire.com

Daily Fantasy Golf: The Heat Check Podcast for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

A WGC event means elite golfers in a no-cut, small-field format, so how does that affect the way we should build our FanDuel lineups? And which studs, then, separate from the rest of of the elite? numberFire's Brandon Gdula previews the event, breaks down TPC Southwind's most vital stats, and goes over everything else you need to know to prepare for the week.
GolfGolf Digest

WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational 2021 DFS picks: Why Jordan Spieth is among the safest options in a loaded field

If you enjoyed the no-cut event last week in Tokyo, then you’re going to love this week! It brings another guaranteed four rounds for a small field in Memphis for the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational. The course, TPC Southwind, has been a staple on the PGA Tour. It hosted the FedEx St. Jude Invitational, a full-field event, before being elevated to World Golf Championship status. In some late breaking news, next year it will become a FedEx Cup Playoffs event.
NFLgolfmonthly.com

WGC – Fedex St Jude Invitational Live Stream: How To Watch The WGC

WGC – Fedex St Jude Invitational Live Stream: How To Watch The WGC. There is pretty much no rest for those who competed in the Olympics as this week there is the WGC-Fedex St Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind. Olympian Justin Thomas returns as the defending champion and there are...
GolfPGA Tour

Monday qualifiers: Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank

T.K. Kim carded a scintillating 11-under 61 at TalonsCove GC to earn a tee time at this week's Utah Championship. (Bret Lasky/PGA TOUR) T.K. Kim and Rowin Caron led the way at open qualifying for the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank, each carding 11-under 61 at TalonsCove GC to gain entry into this week’s field at Oakridge CC in the Salt Lake City metroplex.
Norton, MASun Chronicle

KIRBY: PGA Tour leaves TPC Boston, area golf fans, back in limbo

Jay Monahan, the most powerful figure in golf, cut his teeth in sports management in Norton. In 2003, Monahan was just 32 when he was named tournament director of the Deutsche Bank Championship, the first PGA Tour event to return to the Boston market in nearly two decades. That tournament was held at the tour’s brand-new course, TPC Boston, on Route 140 near the Norton-Mansfield line.

Comments / 0

Community Policy