A DAY TO REMEMBER has announced the details for “The Re-Entry Tour”, a North American headline run set to get underway this fall. Marking the platinum-selling Fueled By Ramen band’s return to the road for the first time in two years, the six-week tour produced by Live Nation kicks off in Rochester, New York at Main Street Armory on September 28 and rolls through major markets coast-to-coast before coming to a close with two dates in the group’s home state on November 5 in Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live Arena and November 6 in St. Augustine, Florida at St. Augustine Amphitheater. ASKING ALEXANDRIA and POINT NORTH will feature as special guests on all dates. “The Re-Entry Tour” will also notably mark A DAY TO REMEMBER‘s first jaunt since the arrival of their acclaimed new album “You’re Welcome”.