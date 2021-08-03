Cancel
Simone Biles Wins Bronze Medal in Triumphant Olympic Return at Balance Beam Finals

By Bryan Murphy, Logan Reardon
NBC Bay Area
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimone Biles made a dazzling return to the Olympic stage -- and Olympic podium -- on Tuesday. The GOAT of gymnastics won a bronze medal in the balance beam final after missing a full week of competition in Tokyo. On her routine, Biles scored a 14.000 -- 7.900 execution and...

