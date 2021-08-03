NYPD seeking 2 men who attacked, robbed man in a wheelchair in Melrose

By Anthony Payero

(THE BRONX, N.Y.) The New York City Police Department is seeking the suspects behind the attack and robbery of a man in a wheelchair in the Bronx on Sunday, according to ABC 7 NY.

The attack was captured on surveillance video, which shows the suspects throwing the victim off his wheelchair and striking him several times.

The incident took place on 3rd Avenue in the Melrose section of the Bronx.

Officials said the suspects ran off with the 36-year-old victim's cell phone and an estimated $100 in cash.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.