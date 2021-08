Buying a home remained difficult in the second quarter of 2021, but it became even more difficult for first-time homebuyers. NerdWallet analyzed home affordability for first-time buyers in the country’s largest metros, finding a notable loss of affordability for these usually younger buyers with less robust credit histories and tighter budgets. Across the 50 most populous metros, homes were 5.5 times more than the median income for a first-time buyer compared to the previous quarter’s 5.2 times. The most affordable metros, Cleveland, Buffalo, NY, and Baltimore, were still more than three times the median first-time buyer income.