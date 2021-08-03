Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Princess Diana’s Niece Kitty Spencer Called Her Wedding "the Proudest Moment" of Her Life

By Lauren Hubbard
goodhousekeeping.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Kitty Spencer—the 30 year old daughter of Princess Diana’s brother—married Michael Lewis in July, the celebration was precisely as opulent as one might expect from the joining of a model and a fashion tycoon. For the three-day event, Dolce & Gabbana, for whom Spencer is a global brand ambassador, crafted a number of “exclusive hand-made gowns” including a high-necked, Victorian-inspired lace confection that she walked down the aisle in (sadly, the Spencer Tiara famously worn by her aunt Princess Diana for her wedding to Prince Charles was not present.)

www.goodhousekeeping.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Lewis
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolce Gabbana#British Royal Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson dazzles in unbelievable princess wedding dress

Sarah, Duchess of York joined HELLO! for an exclusive interview and photoshoot in the beautiful grounds of luxury hotel Coworth Park in Berkshire with photographer David Venni. The proud mother to Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice wore a selection of stunning looks for the shoot, styled by Gayle Rinkoff, however,...
Designers & CollectionsTelegraph

The 8 most stylish guests at Lady Kitty Spencer’s wedding

What does wedding guest dressing look like post-pandemic?. If the flutter of invitations for rescheduled nuptials falling through your letterbox has left you at a loss, allow the very well-dressed crowd at Lady Kitty Spencer’s wedding in Italy this weekend to be your guide. Maye Musk (the 72-year-old model, writer...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Charles Spencer didn't walk daughter Kitty down the aisle - this is why

There was another fabulous and star-studded royal wedding on Saturday – and this one was held in Rome, with Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer tying the knot with her new husband, Michael Lewis. The ceremony took place in front of guests who included Lady Kitty's friends singer Pixie Lott...
US Magazine

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 1-Month-Old Daughter Lilibet Finally Added to Line of Succession Site

An important update. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 1-month-old daughter, Lilibet, was added to the royal family’s line of succession site on Monday, July 26. Many noticed on Sunday, July 25, that the little one was missing from the list after ITV’s Chris Ship pointed out her absence during a “Royal Rata” podcast episode. She now ranks eighth, following her 2-year-old brother, Archie.
Designers & Collectionstownandcountrymag.com

19 Photos of Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana, and Kate Middleton in Amethyst Jewels

For the latest in T&C's ongoing quest to catalog the House of Windsor's most exceptional jewels (take your pick from our prismatic galleries featuring royal diamonds, emeralds, rubies, sapphires, topaz, aquamarines, and turquoise), we turn to amethysts. Being that the color purple has long been associated with royalty, nobility, and wealth, it's no surprise that the Windsor vaults contain a number of these saturated, violet-hued jewels. Queen Alexandra was a particular fan, and reportedly loved amethysts over other gemstones (except for diamonds and pearls, naturally). In 1923, when Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (the future Queen Mother) was engaged to be married to Prince Albert, Duke of York (the future King George VI), Alexandra gifted her new granddaughter-in-law a gorgeous amethyst, diamond, and pearl sautoir necklace, with a large heart-shaped amethyst pendant as a centerpiece. Accompanying it was a handwritten note: “For my dear future grand daughter Elisabeth from her affte [affectionate] Grand Mother.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Parade

Here's Why Prince William Doesn't Wear a Wedding Ring

Famously, generations of royal wedding rings have been made out of rare Welsh gold, a tradition that began in 1923 when the Queen Mother—then Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon—had her wedding band fashioned out of the material. Since then, wedding bands made of Welsh gold have featured in pretty much every royal...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Did Prince William and Kate Middleton attend Lady Kitty Spencer's wedding?

Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer married businessman Michael Lewis in a lavish ceremony in Rome on Saturday afternoon. The model, 30, shares a close bond with her royal cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry, but despite Italian journalist Fabio Polli revealing that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were expected to arrive in the city on Saturday morning, it seems neither royal brother was in attendance.
CelebritiesPeople

Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Claims Legal Victory over Lie That He 'Deprived Diana of a Home'

Charles Spencer, the brother of Princess Diana, is continuing to fight for his sister's legacy as the 24th anniversary of her shocking death approaches. The Earl, 57, announced Thursday that he had won a legal victory over a false claim in The Times newspaper that he'd denied Diana a home following the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles (whom Diana wed at St. Paul's Cathedral in London 40 years ago today).
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Did you spot Lady Kitty Spencer's unusual wedding cake?

Congratulations are in order for Lady Kitty Spencer, who wed her billionaire partner Michael Lewis in a lavish ceremony near Rome on Saturday. The no-expenses-spared reception boasted the finest food and wine – but did you spot her amazing wedding cake?. WOW: 15 most beautiful royal wedding cakes that have...
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Kitty Spencer Shares Stunning Wedding Photos — See How Her Gown Compares to Her Aunt Princess Diana's!

Lady Kitty Spencer's wedding weekend featured a runway's worth of sumptuous styles — and on Monday she shared glimpses of her extravagant celebration. The bride's intricate Dolce & Gabbana gown takes center stage in several of Spencer's new Instagram posts. The handmade stunner features voluminous details, particularly in the shoulders, similar to those of the iconic gown worn by Lady Kitty's aunt Princess Diana when she married Prince Charles in 1981. (Diana's Elizabeth and David Emanuel gown, on loan from Prince William and Prince Harry, is currently the centerpiece of the Royal Style in the Making exhibition at her former home of Kensington Palace in London.)
WorldGossip Cop

Prince Albert Trashes Princess Charlene For Not Being More Like Grace Kelly?

Is Prince Albert trashing Princess Charlene for failing to live up to his famous mother, Grace Kelly? One report says the Princess of Monaco moved to South Africa because she just couldn’t handle the pressure of being a royal. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Albert Trashing Runaway Wife’. According to The Globe,...

Comments / 1

Community Policy