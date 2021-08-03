Princess Diana’s Niece Kitty Spencer Called Her Wedding "the Proudest Moment" of Her Life
When Kitty Spencer—the 30 year old daughter of Princess Diana’s brother—married Michael Lewis in July, the celebration was precisely as opulent as one might expect from the joining of a model and a fashion tycoon. For the three-day event, Dolce & Gabbana, for whom Spencer is a global brand ambassador, crafted a number of “exclusive hand-made gowns” including a high-necked, Victorian-inspired lace confection that she walked down the aisle in (sadly, the Spencer Tiara famously worn by her aunt Princess Diana for her wedding to Prince Charles was not present.)www.goodhousekeeping.com
Comments / 1