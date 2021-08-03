Syracuse.com reporter honored for investigation of global real estate investment scheme
Chris Baker of Syracuse.com and The Post-Standard has won a national business journalism award. Baker took the first place award in the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing’s 26th annual Best in Business competition. The award recognizes Baker’s story on Simon Slee — the British real estate player who lured investors from around the globe, undermining Syracuse’s poorest neighborhoods.www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0