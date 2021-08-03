Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, MS

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Philadelphia

Posted by 
Philadelphia Dispatch
Philadelphia Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hfCq_0bGLRRDN00

(PHILADELPHIA, MS) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.35 in the greater Philadelphia area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Philadelphia area went to CEFCO at 1534 Ms-16 W, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.82 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.17, at Shell at 109 Industrial Dr, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.94, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

CEFCO

1534 Ms-16 W, Philadelphia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$3.00
$3.20
$2.82

Shell

1532 Ms-16 W, Philadelphia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.84

Valero

1512 Ms-16 W, Philadelphia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.84

Shell

294 W Beacon St, Philadelphia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$2.95

Shell

Pecan Ave, Philadelphia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.95

Philadelphia Superette

1006 Holland , Philadelphia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Philadelphia Dispatch

Philadelphia Dispatch

Philadelphia, MS
89
Followers
111
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Philadelphia Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
City
Philadelphia, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Cefco#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Trafficagfax.com

Fuel Report: Slight Increases in Diesel, Gas Prices

The U.S. average diesel fuel price increased less than 1 cent to $3.34 per gallon on July 12, 90 cents higher than a year ago. The Rocky Mountain price increased nearly 8 cents to $3.59 per gallon, the West Coast price increased nearly 1 cent to $3.91 per gallon, and the Gulf Coast and East Coast prices each increased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.08 per gallon and $3.31 per gallon, respectively. The Midwest price decreased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.26 per gallon.
Virginia Statewsvaonline.com

Virginia gas prices steady

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WSVA) – A downturn in gas prices was short-lived according to the folks who keep a keen eye on the situation. GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan says continued strong gasoline demand in the U.S. has pushed oil prices back up after a brief lull. Here...
Trafficsentinelnow.com

Gas price hike explained

At the end of last week, Pennsylvanians were paying, on average, slightly more than $3.25 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. A week before, they paid slightly under $3.25; a month ago, $3.18; six months ago, $2.39 and a year ago, $2.43. In one year, the average price of regular gas has jumped more than 30 percent. And not surprisingly, blame is being placed on the current Democratic administration in Washington, D.C., just as fingers were pointed at Republicans in 2008 when the cost ballooned past $4 (and $5 for diesel fuel). Why has the fee for filling up escalated so notably in the past year? The reasons are varied, according to individuals close to either the motoring or petroleum industries. However, most of the contributing elements to gas prices are out of the U.S. government’s hands. Supply, Demand and the Cost of Crude Michael Butler, Mid-Atlantic executive director of the Consumer Energy Alliance (an advocacy group supporting affordable energy costs) cited supply and demand as key factors in prices being what they are right now. • With the COVID-19 pandemic still an issue in summer 2020, travel was ‘‘significantly less’’ and, with it, so was demand for fuel.
TrafficPosted by
MIX 94.9

Gas Prices Steady as Demand Remains High

UNDATED -- Gas prices dipped slightly. GasBuddy.com says gas prices in Minnesota have fallen .5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3. Gas prices in the state are 5.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 92 cents a gallon higher than a year ago. The...
TrafficOrange Leader

See where gas prices are headed after U.S. gasoline demand hits new high

Average gas prices in most states finally drifted lower in the last week with oil prices struggling under the weight of a rise in new COVID cases thanks to the Delta variant and OPEC’s increase in oil production. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, consumers aren’t yet...
TrafficCitizen Tribune

Gas prices drop 2.1 cents in state

Tennessee gas prices have fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.83/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Gas prices in Tennessee are 2.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 94.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Tennessee is priced at $2.09/g today while the most expensive is $3.44/g, a difference of $1.35/g.
Trafficpncguam.com

Price of regular gas rises to $4.77 a gallon

Fuel prices have increased with regular gas rising to $4.77 per gallon. Mobil, as of Tues, Aug. 3, has its regular unleaded gas priced at $4.77 a gallon. The three fuel companies on island usually mirror each other’s prices and when one company increases its price, the others follow. This...
Traffic1380kcim.com

Natural Gas Prices Now Averaging Over $4 Per MMbtu Across The State

Natural gas prices are now over $4 on average after another increase this past week. As of Wednesday, the reported prices rose by $.17 at the Henry Hub and is now at $4.14 per MMbtu. Two retail fuels held steady while one dropped by a dime. AAA of Iowa reports the average price of unleaded gasoline across the state has remained at $3, which is $.95 higher than last year and $.19 lower than the national average, which saw a $.03 increase over the week. Diesel prices were also unchanged at $3.12 per gallon, $.91 higher than a year ago and $.17 less than the national average. Wholesale ethanol is the only reported fuel that saw a price decrease, down $.10 to $2.22 per gallon.
TrafficNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

AAA Texas Reports Rising Gas Prices as Demand Remains Strong

The heat index is not the only thing going up in Texas, as AAA reports an increase in gasoline prices due to high demand this summer. Currently, the average gas price in Texas is $2.84 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel making it 93 cents more per gallon compared to last year.
Trafficeasttexasradio.com

Gas Prices Continue To Rise

Triple-A Texas reports gasoline prices have gone up again this week. The average cost statewide is now $2.85 a gallon for regular. Spokesman Daniel Armbruster says prices are up about three cents from last week. The bad news, Triple-A expects gasoline prices to increase another 10-to-20 cents a gallon before the end of the year.
Trafficksro.com

Gas Prices Still Rising Across The Nation

Gas prices are a half-cent higher this morning. The Triple-A survey shows the national average price for regular is three dollars and 16-point-six cents a gallon. That’s the highest in more than a week and nearly six cents higher than a month ago. The most expensive gas in the country took a big jump as the statewide average in California is four-34-point-six cents a gallon. That’s more than a cent and-a-half higher than yesterday.
TrafficNebraskaTV

Gas prices lower from last week but still remain high

If your car needs to be gassed up, now might be the time to do it. The national average for a gallon of gas has fallen, but it still remains high. On average, a gallon of gas costs three dollars and 15 cents. This is down one cent from last...
Trafficrockproducts.com

New Study Assesses Metropolitan Road Conditions

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation and Pittsburgh-based tech startup RoadBotics released a new study, which used artificial intelligence (AI) to assess roadway conditions in 20 of the nation’s major metropolitan areas. As millions of Americans are preparing to return to offices and downtown business districts since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the study ranked the cities where commuters may encounter fewer problems and where headaches may be the worst.
Real Estateredfin.com

Prices of the Most and Least Expensive U.S. Homes Are Surging the Fastest

Luxury-home prices soared 26% year over year in the second quarter, while prices of the most affordable homes grew 19%. Both segments outpaced the rest of the market. The median sale price of U.S. luxury homes jumped 25.8% year over year in the second quarter, while the median sale price of the country’s most affordable homes rose 18.7%. By comparison, prices of mid-priced and affordable homes grew just 16% and 13.2%, respectively.
Trafficagfax.com

Fuel Report: Diesel, Gas Prices Down Slightly

The U.S. average diesel fuel price decreased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.34 per gallon on July 26, 92 cents higher than a year ago. The Midwest price decreased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.26 per gallon, and the Gulf Coast and East Coast prices each decreased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.08 per gallon and $3.31 per gallon, respectively. The Rocky Mountain price increased more than 1 cent to $3.65 per gallon, and the West Coast price increased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.93 per gallon.
Newark, CAPosted by
East Bay News

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Newark

(NEWARK, CA) You could be saving up to $0.69 per gallon on diesel in Newark, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Newark area went to 7-Eleven at 4995 Mowry Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.94 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.63, at Chevron at 30151 Industrial Pkwy Sw, the survey found:
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $2.00 if you’re buying diesel in Manhattan, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Manhattan area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.99, listed at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr.

Comments / 0

Community Policy