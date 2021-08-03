Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Philadelphia

(PHILADELPHIA, MS) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.35 in the greater Philadelphia area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Philadelphia area went to CEFCO at 1534 Ms-16 W, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.82 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.17, at Shell at 109 Industrial Dr, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.94, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

CEFCO 1534 Ms-16 W, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.00 $ 3.20 $ 2.82

Shell 1532 Ms-16 W, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.84

Valero 1512 Ms-16 W, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.84

Shell 294 W Beacon St, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Shell Pecan Ave, Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Philadelphia Superette 1006 Holland , Philadelphia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.