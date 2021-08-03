Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Philadelphia
(PHILADELPHIA, MS) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.35 in the greater Philadelphia area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Philadelphia area went to CEFCO at 1534 Ms-16 W, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.82 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.17, at Shell at 109 Industrial Dr, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.94, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$3.00
$3.20
$2.82
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$2.95
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
