Kailua-kona, HI

Survey of Kailua Kona diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.53

Kailua-Kona Voice
Kailua-Kona Voice
 3 days ago
(KAILUA KONA, HI) Savings of as much as $0.53 per gallon on diesel were available in the Kailua Kona area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Kailua Kona area on Tuesday, found that Costco at 73-5600 Maiau Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Big Island Energy at 74-574 Honokohau Street, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.52

The average price across the greater Kailua Kona area was $4.25, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Costco

73-5600 Maiau St, Kailua Kona
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.75
$--
$3.95
$3.99

Big Island Energy

74-574 Honokohau Street, Kailua-Kona
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.21
$--
$--
$4.52

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

