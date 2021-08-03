Cancel
Saint Joseph, MO

Saint Joseph diesel price check reveals $0.34 savings at cheapest station

Posted by 
St Joseph Bulletin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UC7DS_0bGLROoQ00

(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) Savings of as much as $0.34 per gallon on diesel were available in the Saint Joseph area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Saint Joseph area went to US Oil at 601 S 22Nd St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.79 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.13, at Love's Travel Stop at 4601 S Leonard Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Saint Joseph area was $2.94, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

US Oil

601 S 22Nd St, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.04
$3.44
$2.79

Murphy USA

3018 S Belt Hwy, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$2.92
$3.27
$2.81

Trex Mart

3508 Pear St, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.84

City Star

2123 Frederick Ave, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.19
$2.89

Sinclair

4007 Frederick Ave, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.89

Fastgas

4217 Frederick Ave, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.19
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

St Joseph Bulletin

St Joseph Bulletin

St Joseph, MO
41
Followers
65
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With St Joseph Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

