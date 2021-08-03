Saint Joseph diesel price check reveals $0.34 savings at cheapest station

(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) Savings of as much as $0.34 per gallon on diesel were available in the Saint Joseph area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Saint Joseph area went to US Oil at 601 S 22Nd St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.79 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.13, at Love's Travel Stop at 4601 S Leonard Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Saint Joseph area was $2.94, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

US Oil 601 S 22Nd St, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 2.79

Murphy USA 3018 S Belt Hwy, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.92 $ 3.27 $ 2.81

Trex Mart 3508 Pear St, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.84

City Star 2123 Frederick Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 2.89

Sinclair 4007 Frederick Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.89

Fastgas 4217 Frederick Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.19 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.