Saint Joseph diesel price check reveals $0.34 savings at cheapest station
(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) Savings of as much as $0.34 per gallon on diesel were available in the Saint Joseph area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Saint Joseph area went to US Oil at 601 S 22Nd St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.79 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.13, at Love's Travel Stop at 4601 S Leonard Rd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Saint Joseph area was $2.94, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.04
$3.44
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$2.92
$3.27
$2.81
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.84
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.19
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.19
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0