Saint Marys diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.02 savings at cheapest station
(SAINT MARYS, PA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.02 in the greater Saint Marys area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Saint Marys area went to DeLullo's at 19 John St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.57 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Sheetz at 117 S Michael St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.58, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.32
$--
$--
$3.57
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.32
$3.62
$4.02
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.32
$3.62
$3.92
$3.59
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0