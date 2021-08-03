Cancel
Saint Marys, PA

Saint Marys diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.02 savings at cheapest station

St Marys Dispatch
 3 days ago
(SAINT MARYS, PA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.02 in the greater Saint Marys area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Saint Marys area went to DeLullo's at 19 John St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.57 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Sheetz at 117 S Michael St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.58, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

DeLullo's

19 John St, Saint Marys
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.32
$--
$--
$3.57

Sheetz

117 S Michael St, Saint Marys
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.32
$3.62
$4.02
$3.59

GetGo

1109 Million Dollar Hwy, Saint Marys
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.32
$3.62
$3.92
$3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

St Marys, PA
With St Marys Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

