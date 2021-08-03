Saint Marys diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.02 savings at cheapest station

(SAINT MARYS, PA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.02 in the greater Saint Marys area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Saint Marys area went to DeLullo's at 19 John St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.57 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Sheetz at 117 S Michael St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.58, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

DeLullo's 19 John St, Saint Marys

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ -- $ -- $ 3.57

Sheetz 117 S Michael St, Saint Marys

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ 3.62 $ 4.02 $ 3.59

GetGo 1109 Million Dollar Hwy, Saint Marys

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ 3.62 $ 3.92 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.