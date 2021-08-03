Cancel
Saint Cloud, MN

Local price review shows diesel prices around Saint Cloud

St Cloud Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30j5xW_0bGLRGkc00

(SAINT CLOUD, MN) Savings of as much as $0.47 per gallon on diesel were available in the Saint Cloud area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Saint Cloud area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.94, at Holiday at 905 Cr-4. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.41, listed at Pilot at 4231 Clearwater Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Holiday

905 Cr-4, St Cloud
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$--
$3.52
$2.94

Holiday

216 Riverside Ave S, Sartell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.13
$3.33
$2.95

Kwik Trip

105 2Nd St S, Sartell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$3.53
$2.95

Kwik Trip

106 10Th Ave S, Waite Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$3.54
$3.06

Kwik Trip

3705 23Rd St S, St Cloud
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$3.53
$3.07

Speedway

4045 2Nd St S, St Cloud
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.29
$3.44
$3.08

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

St Cloud Dispatch

St Cloud Dispatch

St Cloud, MN
ABOUT

With St Cloud Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

