Local price review shows diesel prices around Saint Cloud
(SAINT CLOUD, MN) Savings of as much as $0.47 per gallon on diesel were available in the Saint Cloud area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Saint Cloud area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.94, at Holiday at 905 Cr-4. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.41, listed at Pilot at 4231 Clearwater Rd.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$3.52
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.13
$3.33
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$3.53
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$3.54
$3.06
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$3.53
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.29
$3.44
$3.08
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
