Survey of Mt Vernon diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.27
(MT VERNON, IL) Savings of as much as $0.27 per gallon on diesel were available in the Mt Vernon area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Mt Vernon area went to Circle K at 1710 S 10Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.22 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Kroger at 4225 Broadway St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.35, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$3.65
$4.05
$3.22
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$3.64
$3.94
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.95
$3.26
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$3.64
$3.84
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.35
$3.65
$3.95
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$--
$--
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
