Survey of Mt Vernon diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.27

(MT VERNON, IL) Savings of as much as $0.27 per gallon on diesel were available in the Mt Vernon area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Mt Vernon area went to Circle K at 1710 S 10Th St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.22 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Kroger at 4225 Broadway St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.35, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Circle K 1710 S 10Th St, Mount Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.65 $ 4.05 $ 3.22

Mach 1 1409 S 42Nd St, Mount Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.94 $ 3.25

Huck's 1801 S 10Th St, Mount Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 3.26

Casey's 617 Salem Rd, Mount Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.84 $ 3.29

Huck's 201 Main St, Mount Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.95 $ 3.29

Casey's 1400 Salem Rd, Mount Vernon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.