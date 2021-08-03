Survey of Pittsburgh diesel prices shows where to save $0.67 per gallon

(PITTSBURGH, PA) Savings of as much as $0.67 per gallon on diesel were available in the Pittsburgh area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Pittsburgh area on Tuesday, found that GetGo at 4924 Baum Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 2900 Banksville Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.96

The average price across the greater Pittsburgh area was $3.56, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

GetGo 4924 Baum Blvd, Bloomfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Speedway 4420 Browns Hill Rd, Squirrel Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

GetGo 1599 S Braddock Ave, Edgewood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Shell 5000 Baptist Rd, Whitehall Boro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

Marathon 3998 Steubenville Pike, Robinson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ -- $ 3.49

GetGo 350 E Main St, Carnegie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.