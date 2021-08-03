Survey of Pittsburgh diesel prices shows where to save $0.67 per gallon
(PITTSBURGH, PA) Savings of as much as $0.67 per gallon on diesel were available in the Pittsburgh area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Pittsburgh area on Tuesday, found that GetGo at 4924 Baum Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 2900 Banksville Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.96
The average price across the greater Pittsburgh area was $3.56, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.79
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.27
$3.57
$--
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.49
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
