Pittsburgh, PA

Survey of Pittsburgh diesel prices shows where to save $0.67 per gallon

Pittsburgh Dispatch
 3 days ago
(PITTSBURGH, PA) Savings of as much as $0.67 per gallon on diesel were available in the Pittsburgh area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Pittsburgh area on Tuesday, found that GetGo at 4924 Baum Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.29 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 2900 Banksville Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.96

The average price across the greater Pittsburgh area was $3.56, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

GetGo

4924 Baum Blvd, Bloomfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.29

Speedway

4420 Browns Hill Rd, Squirrel Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.79
$3.29

GetGo

1599 S Braddock Ave, Edgewood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.29

Shell

5000 Baptist Rd, Whitehall Boro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.45

Marathon

3998 Steubenville Pike, Robinson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.27
$3.57
$--
$3.49

GetGo

350 E Main St, Carnegie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.89
$3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Pittsburgh Dispatch

Pittsburgh, PA
