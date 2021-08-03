Price checks register Polson diesel price, cheapest station

(POLSON, MT) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Polson they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Polson area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.37, at Exxon at 1714 Us-93 S. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.37, listed at Exxon at 1714 Us-93 S.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.37, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Exxon 1714 Us-93 S, Polson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 3.78 $ 3.37

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.