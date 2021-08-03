Cancel
Polson, MT

Price checks register Polson diesel price, cheapest station

Posted by 
Polson Today
Polson Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HARtS_0bGLRBKz00

(POLSON, MT) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Polson they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Polson area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.37, at Exxon at 1714 Us-93 S. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.37, listed at Exxon at 1714 Us-93 S.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.37, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Exxon

1714 Us-93 S, Polson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.28
$3.58
$3.78
$3.37

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

