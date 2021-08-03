Saint Augustine diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.18 savings at cheapest station
(SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL) Savings of as much as $0.18 per gallon on diesel were available in the Saint Augustine area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Saint Augustine area on Tuesday, found that CITGO at 1099 S Ponce De Leon Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.91 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was A1A Discount Beverage at 855 Anastasia Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09
The average price across the greater Saint Augustine area was $3.04, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.91
$3.30
$3.75
$2.91
|card
card$2.95
$3.34
$3.79
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.49
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.06
$3.36
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.92
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.55
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.15
$3.45
$3.05
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0