Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Augustine, FL

Saint Augustine diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.18 savings at cheapest station

Posted by 
St. Augustine News Beat
St. Augustine News Beat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45M5NC_0bGLRASG00

(SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL) Savings of as much as $0.18 per gallon on diesel were available in the Saint Augustine area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Saint Augustine area on Tuesday, found that CITGO at 1099 S Ponce De Leon Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.91 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was A1A Discount Beverage at 855 Anastasia Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

The average price across the greater Saint Augustine area was $3.04, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

CITGO

1099 S Ponce De Leon Blvd, St Augustine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.91
$3.30
$3.75
$2.91
card
card$2.95
$3.34
$3.79
$2.95

Sunoco

2199 N Ponce De Leon Blvd, St Augustine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.49
$2.99

Owens

780 S Ponce De Leon Blvd, St Augustine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.06
$3.36
$2.99

CITGO

2110 Us-1 S , St Augustine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.92
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99
card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.99

BP

2499 Us-1 S , St Augustine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.55
$3.05

Speedway

2505 Us-1, St Augustine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.15
$3.45
$3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

St. Augustine News Beat

St. Augustine News Beat

St. Augustine, FL
21
Followers
66
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With St. Augustine News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Augustine, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
Saint Augustine, FL
Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Augustine
Person
Saint Augustine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Fl Rrb Savings#Citgo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Trafficaccesswdun.com

Statewide gas price average down this week

The statewide price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $2.96 as of Monday. That's the latest report from AAA, which reports Georgia's price is lower than the national average of $3.16. In our area, Lumpkin County had the highest prices at $3 a gallon, while Barrow County had...
Stark County, OHwhbc.com

Gas Prices Down Slightly

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The price of gasoline has fallen off a few cents over the last few days. The AAA average price in Stark County Thursday morning is $3.03 a gallon. A year ago it was $1.95. The national average price is $3.16.
Half Moon Bay, CAPosted by
HMB Local Updates

Half Moon Bay diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.10 savings at cheapest station

(HALF MOON BAY, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Half Moon Bay, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Half Moon Bay area went to Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.29, at Alliance at 120 San Mateo Rd, the survey found:
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Bronx diesel price check reveals $1.12 savings at cheapest station

(BRONX, NY) You could be saving up to $1.12 per gallon on diesel in Bronx, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Bronx area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.17, at BJ's at 5 Secor Ln. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.29, listed at Mobil at 133-11 Roosevelt Ave.

Comments / 0

Community Policy