Saint Augustine diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.18 savings at cheapest station

(SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL) Savings of as much as $0.18 per gallon on diesel were available in the Saint Augustine area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Saint Augustine area on Tuesday, found that CITGO at 1099 S Ponce De Leon Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.91 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was A1A Discount Beverage at 855 Anastasia Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

The average price across the greater Saint Augustine area was $3.04, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

CITGO 1099 S Ponce De Leon Blvd, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ 3.30 $ 3.75 $ 2.91 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.34 $ 3.79 $ 2.95

Sunoco 2199 N Ponce De Leon Blvd, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Owens 780 S Ponce De Leon Blvd, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 2.99

CITGO 2110 Us-1 S , St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.92 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.99 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

BP 2499 Us-1 S , St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.55 $ 3.05

Speedway 2505 Us-1, St Augustine

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.