Diesel price update: Prices for every station in New York
(NEW YORK, NY) Savings of as much as $2.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the New York area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the New York area went to Conoco at 176 Mcguiness Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.99, at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, the survey found:
The average price across the greater New York area was $3.49, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.03
$3.15
$3.31
$2.99
|card
card$3.13
$3.25
$3.41
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$3.11
$3.27
$2.99
|card
card$3.15
$3.31
$3.47
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.37
$3.57
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$3.09
$3.19
$3.17
|card
card$2.95
$--
$3.19
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$3.29
$--
$3.17
|card
card$--
$3.37
$3.47
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$3.19
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
