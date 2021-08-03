Diesel price update: Prices for every station in New York

(NEW YORK, NY) Savings of as much as $2.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the New York area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the New York area went to Conoco at 176 Mcguiness Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.99, at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr, the survey found:

The average price across the greater New York area was $3.49, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Conoco 176 Mcguiness Blvd, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ 3.15 $ 3.31 $ 2.99 card card $ 3.13 $ 3.25 $ 3.41 $ 3.24

Sonomax 278 Greenpoint Ave, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.11 $ 3.27 $ 2.99 card card $ 3.15 $ 3.31 $ 3.47 $ 3.24

Speedway 400 Nj-3 W, Secaucus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.37 $ 3.57 $ 3.15

Diesel & Gas 210 14Th St, Jersey City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.17 card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.19 $ 3.17

Fuel 4 445 Nj-3 E, Secaucus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.17 card card $ -- $ 3.37 $ 3.47 $ 3.17

Conoco 451 Lorimer St, Brooklyn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.