Perryton diesel price check reveals $0.06 savings at cheapest station

(PERRYTON, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.06 in the greater Perryton area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Perryton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Imo's Country Store at 2202 S Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.05, listed at Cenex at 14170 Us-83.

The average price across the greater Perryton area was $3.00, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Imo's Country Store 2202 S Main St, Perryton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.00 $ 3.30 $ 2.99

Toot'n Totum 2401 S Main St, Perryton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Texaco 2600 S Main St, Perryton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.25 $ -- $ 2.99

Cenex 14170 Us-83, Perryton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.