Perryton diesel price check reveals $0.06 savings at cheapest station
(PERRYTON, TX) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.06 in the greater Perryton area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Perryton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Imo's Country Store at 2202 S Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.05, listed at Cenex at 14170 Us-83.
The average price across the greater Perryton area was $3.00, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.00
$3.30
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.25
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$3.05
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
