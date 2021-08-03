Mount Shasta diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.12

(MOUNT SHASTA, CA) You could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on diesel in Mount Shasta, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Mount Shasta area went to 76 at 411 W Lake St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.29 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.41, at 76 at 411 W Lake St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.35, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

76 411 W Lake St, Mount Shasta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.45 $ 4.60 $ 4.75 $ 4.29 card card $ 4.50 $ 4.70 $ 4.82 $ 4.41

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.