Mount Shasta diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.12
(MOUNT SHASTA, CA) You could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on diesel in Mount Shasta, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Mount Shasta area went to 76 at 411 W Lake St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.29 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.41, at 76 at 411 W Lake St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.35, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.45
$4.60
$4.75
$4.29
|card
card$4.50
$4.70
$4.82
$4.41
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
