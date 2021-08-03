Cancel
Mount Shasta, CA

Mount Shasta diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.12

Mt Shasta Post
Mt Shasta Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gwAj_0bGLQvbg00

(MOUNT SHASTA, CA) You could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on diesel in Mount Shasta, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Mount Shasta area went to 76 at 411 W Lake St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.29 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.41, at 76 at 411 W Lake St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.35, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

76

411 W Lake St, Mount Shasta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.45
$4.60
$4.75
$4.29
card
card$4.50
$4.70
$4.82
$4.41

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Mt Shasta Post

Mt Shasta Post

Mt Shasta, CA
With Mt Shasta Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

