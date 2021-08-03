Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Big Bear Lake, CA

Survey of Big Bear Lake diesel prices reveals $0.62 savings at cheapest station

Posted by 
Big Bear Digest
Big Bear Digest
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIm3m_0bGLQnn600

(BIG BEAR LAKE, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.62 if you’re buying diesel in Big Bear Lake, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Big Bear Lake area on Tuesday, found that Moonridge Fuel at 42081 Big Bear Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.17 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 40553 Big Bear Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.79

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.32, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Moonridge Fuel

42081 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.17
$4.37
$4.57
$4.17

Best Gas of Big Bear

101 W Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.17
$4.37
$4.57
$4.17
card
card$4.17
$4.37
$4.57
$4.17

Valero

40829 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$4.19

76

41339 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$4.19
card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.69
$4.29

ARCO

42185 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$4.19

Chevron

40553 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.69
$4.79
$4.89
$4.69
card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$4.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Big Bear Digest

Big Bear Digest

Big Bear, CA
19
Followers
118
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Big Bear Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Bear Lake, CA
Big Bear, CA
Traffic
City
Big Bear, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Trafficagfax.com

Fuel Report: Diesel, Gas Prices Down Slightly

The U.S. average diesel fuel price decreased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.34 per gallon on July 26, 92 cents higher than a year ago. The Midwest price decreased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.26 per gallon, and the Gulf Coast and East Coast prices each decreased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.08 per gallon and $3.31 per gallon, respectively. The Rocky Mountain price increased more than 1 cent to $3.65 per gallon, and the West Coast price increased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.93 per gallon.
Traffic1380kcim.com

Natural Gas Prices Now Averaging Over $4 Per MMbtu Across The State

Natural gas prices are now over $4 on average after another increase this past week. As of Wednesday, the reported prices rose by $.17 at the Henry Hub and is now at $4.14 per MMbtu. Two retail fuels held steady while one dropped by a dime. AAA of Iowa reports the average price of unleaded gasoline across the state has remained at $3, which is $.95 higher than last year and $.19 lower than the national average, which saw a $.03 increase over the week. Diesel prices were also unchanged at $3.12 per gallon, $.91 higher than a year ago and $.17 less than the national average. Wholesale ethanol is the only reported fuel that saw a price decrease, down $.10 to $2.22 per gallon.
TrafficPosted by
WJON

Gas Prices Steady as Demand Remains High

UNDATED -- Gas prices dipped slightly. GasBuddy.com says gas prices in Minnesota have fallen .5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3. Gas prices in the state are 5.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 92 cents a gallon higher than a year ago. The...
TrafficFOXBusiness

Rising gas prices may stabilize 'soon,' expert says

Prices at the pump appear to be on the rise again. However, some relief – although not much – may just be right around the corner. To date, gasoline demand has "likely" peaked as the price of oil continues to drop as global oil producers compromise on production levels, according to Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
Trafficthelakewoodscoop.com

National Gas Price Average Up 40% since Start of the Year

Following the July 4th holiday weekend, the gas average in New Jersey has continued to rise, up another two cents since last week. In its latest weekly report, new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed gas demand jumped last week. The estimated rate, which will likely be revised in a few months after verified data is available, is the highest weekly gas demand estimate released by EIA since 1991 and only reflects one day of the Independence Day holiday weekend.
TrafficWSET

Summer driving, tight supply gasses fuel prices at the pump

The economic recovery is pumping up gas prices. Drivers are facing pricier fill-ups as more people hit the road for work, travel and other activities that the virus pandemic halted. Higher demand for gasoline is running up against lagging supply as the energy industry slowly ramps up after more than a year of production and staff cuts.
TrafficOrange Leader

See where gas prices are headed after U.S. gasoline demand hits new high

Average gas prices in most states finally drifted lower in the last week with oil prices struggling under the weight of a rise in new COVID cases thanks to the Delta variant and OPEC’s increase in oil production. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, consumers aren’t yet...
Trafficagfax.com

Fuel Report: Diesel, Gas Over 90 Cents Higher Than Last Year

The U.S. average diesel fuel price increased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.34 per gallon on July 19, 91 cents higher than a year ago. The Rocky Mountain price increased 4 cents to $3.63 per gallon, the West Coast price increased more than 2 cents to $3.93 per gallon, and the Midwest price increased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.26 per gallon. The East Coast and Gulf Coast prices were unchanged, remaining at $3.31 per gallon and $3.08 per gallon, respectively.
Trafficdallassun.com

Steep fuel prices announced for next week

The petrol price will increase by 91 cents per litre (c/l) in August, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) said. The DMRE on Saturday issued a statement indicating steep fuel hikes next month - among the main drivers include an increase in the Brent crude oil price from $73 per barrel to $74 per barrel, as well as an increase in international petroleum product prices, depreciation of the rand exchange rate and the implementation of a slate levy.
Traffickurv.com

AAA Texas: Statewide Gas Price Up Three Cents From Last Week

The Triple-A Texas Weekend Gas Watch says the statewide average gas price in Texas is two-84 a gallon for regular unleaded. That price is up three-cents from a week ago, and is 93-cents higher than a year ago. The national average is three-16. Gas demand is down sharply from the holiday weekend, but crude oil prices are above 70-dollars a barrel. Pump prices will likely remain high throughout the summer driving season.
Trafficfoxnebraska.com

Gas prices lower from last week but still remain high

If your car needs to be gassed up, now might be the time to do it. The national average for a gallon of gas has fallen, but it still remains high. On average, a gallon of gas costs three dollars and 15 cents. This is down one cent from last...
Trafficdiscoverestevan.com

Gas Prices Climbing Mid-Summer

It Is something people across the province are seeing – an increase in the price of gas. Throughout Saskatchewan, the average price per litre is currently $1.31. Gas prices in Estevan are reported on GasBuddy as ranging from $130.9 to $131.9 per litre. In Weyburn, the average price is similar, but the highest is $139.9.
Trafficksro.com

Gas Prices Still Rising Across The Nation

Gas prices are a half-cent higher this morning. The Triple-A survey shows the national average price for regular is three dollars and 16-point-six cents a gallon. That’s the highest in more than a week and nearly six cents higher than a month ago. The most expensive gas in the country took a big jump as the statewide average in California is four-34-point-six cents a gallon. That’s more than a cent and-a-half higher than yesterday.
TrafficArkansas Online

More traveling drives gasoline prices to highest since 2014

More people were hitting the road during the first half of 2021, with demand driving gasoline prices to their highest levels since 2014, according to a news release from the University of Arkansas System's Agriculture Division. The July 29 report by the U.S. Department of Energy, Energy Information Administration, showed...
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

Gas prices slip slightly

VALDOSTA — Gasoline prices in Lowndes County slipped slightly during the last week, in line with state and national trends. The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the county early in the week was $2.93, down a penny from the previous week, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
Electric VehiclesPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Watch This Moron Dangerously Coal Roll A Tesla

Coal rolling is somewhat popular in the aftermarket diesel-powered truck community, but it's a really stupid activity. For the uninitiated, this is where someone in a truck tuned to belch out excessive smoke intentionally floors the gas pedal in order to spew these fumes over other motorists or pedestrians. It's a wasteful and silly pastime that is illegal in many states. But what makes the below incident worse is that the driver of the pickup swerves across lanes and brakes aggressively in order to repeat the offense. The victim, in this case, was behind the wheel of a Tesla and had a child in the car too.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

We Have Bad News For Owners Of Old Electric Cars

EV drivers probably know this, but if you haven't checked one out yet, there are three types of charging ports. Tesla has its own proprietary system, though we did learn recently that it was going to open up its charging network to other makes and models using an adapter. The first EVs used a setup called CHAdeMO and most newer cars use the SAE's Combined Charging System, or CCS.
Carssingularityhub.com

This Tiny Electric Car Is Solar-Powered and Costs $6,800

In December of last year, a California-based startup called Aptera Motors started taking pre-orders for an electric car that’s partly solar powered. The Aptera has a unique, streamlined design, just three wheels, and a price tag of $25,900 to $44,900. As of this month, it also may have a new competitor—though the similarities between the two seem to end after the solar panels.

Comments / 0

Community Policy