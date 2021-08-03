Survey of Big Bear Lake diesel prices reveals $0.62 savings at cheapest station

(BIG BEAR LAKE, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.62 if you’re buying diesel in Big Bear Lake, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Big Bear Lake area on Tuesday, found that Moonridge Fuel at 42081 Big Bear Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.17 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 40553 Big Bear Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.79

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.32, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Moonridge Fuel 42081 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.17 $ 4.37 $ 4.57 $ 4.17

Best Gas of Big Bear 101 W Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.17 $ 4.37 $ 4.57 $ 4.17 card card $ 4.17 $ 4.37 $ 4.57 $ 4.17

Valero 40829 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.19

76 41339 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.29

ARCO 42185 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.19

Chevron 40553 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.69 card card $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.