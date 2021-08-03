Cancel
Cañon City, CO

Diesel survey: Canon City's cheapest station

Cañon City Times
Cañon City Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u9Bow_0bGLQhUk00

(CANON CITY, CO) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.22 depending on where in Canon City they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Canon City area went to Gasamat at 1525 Greenwood Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.37 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Exxon at 2075 Fremont Dr., the survey found:

The average price across the greater Canon City area was $3.55, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Gasamat

1525 Greenwood Ave, Canon City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.52
$3.89
$4.09
$3.37

U Pump It

115 N Raynolds Ave, Canon City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.55
$3.89
$4.09
$3.43

Conoco

2801 E Main St, Canon City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.73
$4.19
$3.57

Exxon

2075 Fremont Dr., Canon City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.55
$3.85
$4.15
$3.59

Conoco

1228 Royal Gorge Blvd, Canon City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.64
$3.99
$4.24
$3.59

Loaf 'N Jug

912 Royal Gorge Blvd, Canon City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.64
$3.74
$3.82
$3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

