Diesel survey: Canon City's cheapest station
(CANON CITY, CO) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.22 depending on where in Canon City they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Canon City area went to Gasamat at 1525 Greenwood Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.37 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Exxon at 2075 Fremont Dr., the survey found:
The average price across the greater Canon City area was $3.55, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.52
$3.89
$4.09
$3.37
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.55
$3.89
$4.09
$3.43
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.73
$4.19
$3.57
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.55
$3.85
$4.15
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.64
$3.99
$4.24
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.64
$3.74
$3.82
$3.59
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0