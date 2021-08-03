Diesel survey: Canon City's cheapest station

(CANON CITY, CO) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.22 depending on where in Canon City they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Canon City area went to Gasamat at 1525 Greenwood Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.37 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.59, at Exxon at 2075 Fremont Dr., the survey found:

The average price across the greater Canon City area was $3.55, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Gasamat 1525 Greenwood Ave, Canon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.52 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.37

U Pump It 115 N Raynolds Ave, Canon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.43

Conoco 2801 E Main St, Canon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.73 $ 4.19 $ 3.57

Exxon 2075 Fremont Dr., Canon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 4.15 $ 3.59

Conoco 1228 Royal Gorge Blvd, Canon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ 3.99 $ 4.24 $ 3.59

Loaf 'N Jug 912 Royal Gorge Blvd, Canon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ 3.74 $ 3.82 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.