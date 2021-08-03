Diesel price check: This is Big Bear Lake's cheapest station

(BIG BEAR LAKE, CA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.62 depending on where in Big Bear Lake they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Big Bear Lake area went to Moonridge Fuel at 42081 Big Bear Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.17 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.79, at Chevron at 40553 Big Bear Blvd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.32, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Moonridge Fuel 42081 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.17 $ 4.37 $ 4.57 $ 4.17

Best Gas of Big Bear 101 W Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.17 $ 4.37 $ 4.57 $ 4.17 card card $ 4.17 $ 4.37 $ 4.57 $ 4.17

Valero 40829 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.19

76 41339 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.29

ARCO 42185 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.19

Chevron 40553 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.69 card card $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.