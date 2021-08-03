Cancel
Big Bear Lake, CA

Diesel price check: This is Big Bear Lake's cheapest station

Big Bear Bulletin
Big Bear Bulletin
 3 days ago
(BIG BEAR LAKE, CA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.62 depending on where in Big Bear Lake they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Big Bear Lake area went to Moonridge Fuel at 42081 Big Bear Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.17 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.79, at Chevron at 40553 Big Bear Blvd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.32, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Moonridge Fuel

42081 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.17
$4.37
$4.57
$4.17

Best Gas of Big Bear

101 W Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.17
$4.37
$4.57
$4.17
card
card$4.17
$4.37
$4.57
$4.17

Valero

40829 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$4.19

76

41339 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$4.19
card
card$4.29
$4.49
$4.69
$4.29

ARCO

42185 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.59
$4.19

Chevron

40553 Big Bear Blvd, Big Bear Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.69
$4.79
$4.89
$4.69
card
card$4.79
$4.89
$4.99
$4.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Big Bear Bulletin

Big Bear Bulletin

Big Bear, CA
ABOUT

With Big Bear Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

